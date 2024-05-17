CA says internet disruption to continue on huge backlog

Network cable and optic fibre cable connection. [iStockphoto]

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has cautioned that the internet disruption caused by a cut of the undersea cable last weekend could continue for a few days.

On Sunday drastic Internet outage hit several African countries following a cut to two of the undersea cables, which carry data.

The affected submarine cables, East Africa Submarine System and Seacom are the main channels for fibre-optic internet that Safaricom, Airtel and Jamii Telecommunication have invested in across the country.

In an update Thursday, CA Director General David Mugonyi said they appreciate the efforts made by mobile network operators and internet service providers to restore internet services and keep the country connected through the acquisition of additional capacity in other undersea fibre cables.

“While this has led to near normal services, the backlog generated by the outage might take some time to clear,” Mr Mugonyi said in a statement.

"We thank industry players for their hard work in ensuring the country remains connected to data services and all consumers for their patience."

In an earlier report, CA said the incident happened off the South African coast.

The Authority said that local internet traffic was using The East Africa Marine System cable that was not affected but low speeds would continue.

“We wish to inform individual and corporate consumers that the recovery process has since commenced but internet intermittency and slow speeds may remain in the coming few days before services are fully restored,” it said.

According to communication by Chris Wood CEO of WIOCC Group, the largest investor in the EASSy cable, the repair time would be dependent on the weather and other factors.

“A cable repair ship based in Cape Town has been mobilised and was to sail on Tuesday morning. Transit to the site will take three days. The repair time will be dependent on weather, sea conditions and the extent of the damage,” he said in an email.

How do the cables work?

In the 1800s undersea cables were used to carry telegrams but today, fibre-optic cables crossing the sea floor serve as the backbone of the modern internet.

The cables containing fibre threads capable of transmitting data at 180,000 miles per second, wrapped in steel armour, insulation and a plastic coat are laid by slow-moving ships, typically between two and seven inches thick with a 25-year lifespan.

Cables across the world make more than half a million miles long and carry over 95 per cent of global communications, with five per cent done via satellites.

Causes and how long will repair take?

Despite their importance, undersea cables are vulnerable to both accidental damage and deliberate sabotage.

Common causes of cable damage include ship anchors dragging at the shore and underwater rockfalls that affected West African countries in March.