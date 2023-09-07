The Standard

New book on real estate investment launched

By James Wanzala | 17m ago
Construction manager Nashon Okowa. [Courtesy]

Construction manager Nashon Okowa has launched another book on how to invest in real estate.

The book, 'The 7 Rules of Real Estate Investment’, is the third book after ‘Don’t Buy That House’ and ‘The Abnormal Student’.

Speaking during the launch in Nairobi in Thursday, Mr Okowa said the book is a good guide to those who want to invest in Kenya’s real estate.

"The book is basically to guide any potential person who want to invest in real estate either building or buying for investment or rental and how to do it better," he said.

"This book will show you how to make and protect your money while investing in real estate.

"It is a remedy for the incessant, careless, losses synonymous with this investment,’’ says the blurb.

"If you religiously follow these seven intelligible rules, you will invariably have a bulletproofed and profoundly profitable real estate investment.’’

Among the seven rules are; never ignore feasibility study, set your expected return on investment, be ruthless with due diligence and never compromise on location.

Others are; sell the sizzling, sell the steak , leverage on reputable and experienced project team and professionalise management of projects.

Okowa, a former chairman of Association of Construction Managers of Kenya and founder and managing director of  Beacon Africa Consultants, said many Kenyans continue to get conned in real estate investment due to lack of information but now with the book, he hopes to save some from such losses.

The book is now available at local bookshops and via Amazon.

Related Topics

Nashon Okowa Real estate investment Real estate
.

Latest Stories

Underground faults led to collapse of Solai dam
Underground faults led to collapse of Solai dam
National
By Anthony Gitonga
17 mins ago
Premium How to reduce costs of owning a home
Real Estate
By Ayoki Onyango
17 mins ago
Northern Corridor stopover eyes to give long-distance drivers rest
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
17 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila moves to rein in errant ODM members
By Grace Ng’ang’a and Noel Nabiswa 17 mins ago
Premium Raila moves to rein in errant ODM members
Koome: Judicial independence under attack
By Patrick Beja 17 mins ago
Premium Koome: Judicial independence under attack
How to reduce costs of owning a home
By Ayoki Onyango 17 mins ago
Premium How to reduce costs of owning a home
Why micro-mortgages hold the key to affordable homes dream
By Graham Kajilwa 17 mins ago
Premium Why micro-mortgages hold the key to affordable homes dream
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved