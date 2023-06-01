The Standard

Fresh drive to include women in shipping unveiled by government

By Patrick Beja and Philip Mwakio | 1h ago
French Naval Ship Fs Surcouf Commander Critine Ribbe (right)  receives a gift from Betty Makena (2nd right) at Mombasa Port in June 2019. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

The push to increase the number of women in the maritime sector has gained momentum with the government pledging to create awareness in schools, colleges and villages on the available job opportunities that women can take up in this field.

The Ministry of Public Service and Gender has affirmed its partnership with the Association for Women in the Maritime Sector in Eastern and Southern Africa (Womesa) Kenya chapter  in a new drive to increase women placement on maritime jobs.

Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa pledged to partner with Womesa to take the messages to every corner of the country to shore up numbers of women in the maritime sector which remain low both on board ships and in seaports.

“I am happy to see women are getting interested in the perceived male-dominated field,” she said.

She spoke at the Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa county on Tuesday during celebrations to mark the second edition of the International Day for Women in Maritime.

The day was established by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) council to promote the recruitment, retention and sustained employment of women in the maritime sector.

It was also meant to raise the profile of women in maritime, strengthen IMO’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 5 (gender equity) and support work to address the current gender imbalance  in maritime.

The celebrations happened as Kenya intensified the recruitment of seafarers who comprise young men and women to work on board various foreign ships including cruise vessels.

The hiring drive that started in 2018 so far has seen the placement of hundreds of Kenyans on vessels and earned the country dollars in diaspora remittances.

In April this year, deputy president Rigathi Gachagua flagged off 500 seafarers at Bandari Maritime Academy to work on ships overseas.

On Tuesday, Harriet Kadzo who is among the youthful seafarers said she has benefited since the recruitment programmed started.

“I have worked onboard a ship outside the country for a year and I have come back to study. I am set to go back there to work as a third officer,” said Kadzo.

Haron Mutwiri, manager at Premier Maritime Training Institute in Nkubu, Meru county, said there has been increasing in interest in maritime jobs.

“It is encouraging that Kenyans are warming up to seafaring jobs after the opportunities opened up,” he said.

Womesa is a grouping of women in the maritime sector in 26 countries in Africa Womesa Kenya was established in 2010 as a national Chapter.

Related Topics

Shipping and Logistics Maritime Sector Women in Shipping Shipping Barriers
.

Latest Stories

Finance Bill and the danger of have and have-nots narrative
Premium Finance Bill and the danger of have and have-nots narrative
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
1 hr ago
Church regulation should be fair to allay fears of victimisation
Opinion
By John Wahome
1 hr ago
Let's recall and actualise freedom fighters' dreams
Editorial
By Editorial
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

The circus that is bipartisan talks
By Brian Otieno and Judah Ben-Hur 1 hr ago
Premium The circus that is bipartisan talks
Titus Mbathi: My lessons in high office and short stint in politics
By Nzau Musau 1 hr ago
Premium Titus Mbathi: My lessons in high office and short stint in politics
Inside William Ruto's broad proposals to fix universities financial crisis
By Lewis Nyaundi and Augustine Oduor 1 hr ago
Premium Inside William Ruto's broad proposals to fix universities financial crisis
CBK boss Njoroge faults successor's plan for local dollar bonds
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Premium CBK boss Njoroge faults successor's plan for local dollar bonds
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Nissan NV350
  • 2016 Nissan NV350
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 650,000
2016 Toyota Wish
  • 2016 Toyota Wish
  • Mileage : 51000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 2,050,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • 3 Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • House Type:Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 100,000,000
Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • 3 Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • House Type:Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 13,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Systems Analyst – Solutions Development
  • Employer: The Standard Group PLC
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Executive Secretary
  • Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Business Development Associate
  • Employer: Sistema Biobolsa
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Programme Coordination Analyst- LEAP III
  • Employer: UN Women
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved