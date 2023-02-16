Premium

GTC executive residences ready as firm offers more high-end spaces

 By Peter Theuri | Feb 16, 2023
GTC Tower which has 42 floors (excluding ground floor). Dubbed Global Trade Centre, the 7.5-acre development comprises six imposing towers. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Nairobi Global Trade Centre’s (GTC) executive residences are now ready for occupation.

Alongside both the office tower and retail zones, the units are currently being leased with official operation on track for the second quarter of 2023.

The 300,000-square metre development, whose investment value is estimated at $500 million (62.5 billion) offers high-end hospitality, retail, luxury hotel and community spaces.

The development is built in the urban concept of HOPSCA Design (hotel, office, parking, shopping mall, convention, and apartment).  At the pinnacle of this design is the 3A plus Office Tower – the tallest ‘occupiable’ space in East Africa. The structure has column-free floor plates and an optimal internal planning grid to “enable efficient workplace design, providing for a variety of office layouts that can adapt as businesses evolve,” says GTC in a statement.

The GTC Office Tower presents itself as an ideal foothold for Fortune 500 companies, African super brands, and innovators according to the statement.

The executive residences are central to the GTC community and boast 514 luxury apartments across four towers.

A selection of residences will be serviced apartments operated by Pan Pacific Hotel Group and this will be their first footprint in Africa.

The remaining residences will be managed as a white label at the owner’s discretion.

More than 60 per cent of apartments are already sold with international firms, investors and the Kenyan diaspora being the demographics keenest to purchase. Amenities such as wellness and fitness, a rooftop garden, an outdoor pool, a children’s playground, mini cinema, and a wine and cigar bar onsite complement the residences. 

11,529 square meters of retail including food and dining, an upscale gym, banking and service amenities, and fashion will feature within the development. Asian lifestyle retailer Miniso has already been signed on.

Tenancy leasing has surpassed 65 per cent to date. Five-star luxury hotel JW Marriott is scheduled for opening at the end of this year. The hotel will feature 315 guest rooms, 50 serviced apartments and 760 square meters of conferencing space. “We are proud to become the hallmark of commerce for what is such a strategic core market on the continent,” said GTC Nairobi General Manager Gong Yuxian.

GTC executive residences ready as firm offers more high-end spaces
