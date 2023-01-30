JUMO: Inside company former CS Mucheru is joining as president

Business
 By Stephanie Wangari | Jan 30, 2023
Former ICT CS Joe Mucheru lands job at JUMO. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has been appointed as president at JUMO, a fintech company.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, JUMO said Mucheru will support the company to deliver its growth goals, navigate the regulatory landscape, and build the firm’s presence across the African continent.

JUMO is a mobile financial service platform for mobile network operators and banks.

The platform, which was founded in 2015, offers savings and credit products to entrepreneurs.

According to the company, its system is focused on making it easier for capital providers to be able to reach new customers at affordable prices whilst making predictable returns.

Former Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has since welcomed the appointment saying he is excited to be joining the team.

“JUMO is revolutionising the lending space in Africa, connecting entrepreneurs and individuals to the financial products they need to grow and prosper," said Mucheru.

He added; "I am excited to be joining a business that is helping capital providers make attractive returns at the same time as supporting measurable impact. I look forward to working with Andrew and the team."

While welcoming Mucheru, Jumo founder and CEO Andrew Watkins-Ball said he brings an invaluable perspective given his experience in previous roles.

Mucheru served in former President Uhuru Kenyatta's government for eight years before he handed over to the current ICT CS Eliud Owalo.

