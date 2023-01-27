Standard Group develops new App using Google's Flutter News Toolkit

 By Robert Abong'o | Jan 27, 2023
Winners: The Standard Group developers and their Google counterparts. [Standard]

The Standard Group PLC has a new News mobile application!

The Standard News, has developed through Google’s Flutter News Toolkit, a simple, user-friendly mobile application that offers customers the content they need in a beautiful, simplified and well-curated manner at the palm of their hands.

Aimed at engaging existing readers, The Standard News app offers exclusive local and international content in and around Counties, Politics, Entertainment, Business and the World categories.

The app also aims at reaching new audiences and gaining new subscribers, who will get to access specially done premium stories on a variety of topics produced on a daily basis.

The toolkit is a product of Google’s Flutter App, an open-source framework designed to accelerate news application development while building good-looking, natively gathered, multi-platform applications from a solitary codebase.

 “Mobile apps and very important for us. We are looking at how best we can serve our customers, 80 per cent of them are on mobile. The team was excited to work with the template because there was a lot that had already been pre-loaded. They only needed to work on the User Interface (UI) and work with the (APIs) to pull content, which saved us almost 80 per cent of development time,” said Standard Group’s Reader Revenue Manager Jared Kidambi.

The Standard Group is among the first adopters of Google’s News toolkit across the globe, saving up to 80 per cent in time developing iOS and Android versions of the news application.

You will need less than 30 MB to download The Standard News App, which is available on Google Playstore. You can download the App through this link: shorturl.at/irSU9

With Flutter, Google is now looking forward.

 In an event at Raddison Blu Hotel, Upper Hill, Nairobi on January 25, Google announced the launch of ‘Flutter Forward’, investments to improve the current toolkit.

These investments lean heavily on “breakthrough graphics performance, seamless integration for web and mobile, early support for new and emerging architectures, and a continued focus on developer experience...”

“We’re continuing to invest heavily in the core developer experience while making some foundational improvements that pave the way for ourselves and others to build even more powerful experiences,” said Google’s Flutter Team.

