Kenya Airways to start direct flights from Mombasa to Dubai

Business
 By Willis Oketch | Dec 17, 2022
 Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hands over the Kenyan flag to a Kenya Airways Captain during the airline's launch of inaugural Kenya-Dubai direct flights from Moi International Airport in Mombasa on Thursday. [DPPS, Standard]

Kenya Airways will now fly direct from Mombasa to Dubai, reducing the time travellers take to the Middle East.

During the launch of the flight, 145 passengers left for the first trip witnessed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, among other senior officials.

“The flight from Moi International Airport will make the airport the second hub after Jomo Kenyatta International Airport that connects passengers directly to the United Arab Emirates,” said Gachagua.

Gachagua said Kenya’s air transport has what it takes to drive the economy, adding that it boosts the export of cargo and the tourism sector.

“From exports of cargo to our renowned agricultural produce to our magnificent touristic attractions, the launch of this flight marks yet another milestone that will go a long way to sustain millions of jobs from the tourism sector in the Coast region. By connecting the Kenyan Coast to the Middle East directly, the travel time is effectively reduced thereby making Kenya the most attractive destination for the Middle East holiday seekers,” he said.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, his Tourism counterpart Penina Malonza, Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir, Kenya Airports Authority Managing Director Alex Gitari and Kenya Tourism Board Acting Chief Executive Officer, John Chirchir attended the event. Murkomen acknowledged the important role the aviation industry plays in the growth of our economy and the tourism sector.

“As a Ministry, we are keen to rally all stakeholders towards unlocking this immense potential and with these new flights’ connection from Mombasa to Dubai through Kenya Airways marks of the ways we are doing so,” said Murkomen

Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, Julius Thairu said they will ensure local tourism hubs attract more international travellers.

Kenya Airways to start direct flights from Mombasa to Dubai
