Kenya-US trade deal, GMOs to top Ruto agenda at DC summit

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Dec 13, 2022
Dr James Karanja inspects GMO maize at KALRO, Kiboko, in Makueni County. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

The fate of a proposed free trade pact between Kenya and the United States is expected to feature prominently when President William Ruto meets his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington.

The controversial push for the importation of genetically modified (GM) crops into Kenya is also expected to top the agenda when President Ruto leads Kenyan trade officials in meetings with American business groups.

President Biden will host leaders from across the African continent for the three-day summit that kicks off today (see separate story in Financial Standard).

President Ruto was due to fly out yesterday after leading the country for Jamhuri Day celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.  

“I look forward to working with African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of US-Africa relations,” said Biden ahead of the summit.

Global priorities

According to a brief from the White House, “the summit will demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and will underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.”

“Africa will shape the future - not just the future of the African people but of the world. Africa will make the difference in tackling the most urgent challenges and seizing the opportunities we all face,” added the White House.

A proposed free trade pact between Nairobi and Washington has been beset by delays and uncertainty, casting doubt about the Biden administration’s commitment to concluding the deal.

Kenya is looking to wrap up a fresh trade deal with the US before the expiry of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

The Agoa pact allows Sub-Saharan African countries, including Kenya, to export thousands of products to the US without tariffs or quotas until 2025. The Biden administration had earlier called for the objectives of the bilateral pact to be recast, with some of the objectives of the negotiations set by the Trump administration likely to be dropped.

The push for a trade agreement with Kenya, which would be the first US free trade deal in sub-Saharan Africa, comes amid growing concern about China’s investments across Africa.

This is as President Biden seeks to cut China’s share of global trade.

Kenya and the US formally launched negotiations in July 2020 for a bilateral trade pact that the two economies hope could serve as a model for additional agreements across Africa.

But President Biden is looking to move “beyond the old model of free trade agreements and is more geared toward today’s economic realities and the lessons of the last 30 years,” his National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference on September 21.

The Kenya-US trade talks were expected to restart in October under the new Ruto administration. American firms are also angling for a share of the potential GMO market in Kenya.

Washington has been pressuring Nairobi to allow access to its GM food and crop products recently, providing a huge market opportunity for American companies.

Kenya lifted a decades-old ban on GM crops in response to the worst drought to affect the East African region in 40 years, with authorities hoping it will improve crop yields and food security.

But the lifting of the ban has been met with scepticism from farmers and health crusaders.  

Representatives from 32 US agribusiness visited Kenya as part of an American government delegation scouting for trade opportunities recently, including an expanded market for their crops in the country. 

Related Topics
Previous article
I and M announces appointment of Kihara Maina as Regional CEO
Next article
Transporters want cargo deal cancelled
.

Similar Articles

By Peter Theuri 6 hours ago
Financial Standard
Food, beverage industry feeds demand for smart packaging
By Jacob Ngetich 6 hours ago
Business
Transporters want cargo deal cancelled
By Moses Omusolo 6 hours ago
Business
Businesses laud State's push to lift small traders
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Kenya risks ban from global financial system for laxity in dirty cash reporting
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
32 minutes ago
Premium Exclusion is the only game in town and we are all to blame
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
37 minutes ago
Premium Kenyans turn to charcoal, ditch cars amid high gas, fuel prices
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
42 minutes ago
Premium State's bold plan to grow economy, boost livelihoods
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
57 minutes ago
Mozilla to ride on Kenya as it makes Africa comeback
Financial Standard
By Wainaina Wambu
6 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Edwin Nyarangi 57 minutes ago
Business
Premium State's bold plan to grow economy, boost livelihoods
By Jacob Ngetich 6 hours ago
Business
Transporters want cargo deal cancelled
By Moses Omusolo 6 hours ago
Business
Businesses laud State's push to lift small traders
By Stephanie Wangari 13 hours ago
Business
I and M announces appointment of Kihara Maina as Regional CEO
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.