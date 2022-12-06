Former Jumia executives unveil own e-commerce platform, Kapu

Business
 By Graham Kajilwa | Dec 06, 2022
Ex-Jumia executive Sam Chappatte (right). He, alongside former employees, unveiled Kapu on December 5, 2022. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Ex-Jumia executives have unveiled a new e-commerce platform dubbed Kapu, targeting low-income earners.

Just a few weeks after leaving Jumia Kenya, which he helped set up and run as chief executive, Sam Chappatte alongside other former employees, Monday unveiled their own version of the e-commerce platform.

Mr Chappatte said Kapu (right)will focus on products that will focus mainly on foodstuffs and other essential goods used in a typical Kenyan household.

“As you can see, the produce is of great quality. It is handpicked from Kenyan farms, and it is a big part of what we do,” said Chappatte at the launch in Nairobi. Kapu’s products, he said, are sourced directly from farms or manufacturers for items like cooking oil, flour and sugar.

So far, the platform has 1,500 agents across 25 neighbourhoods in Nairobi, including Kinoo, Embakasi, Zimmerman, Pipeline and Kasarani.

Kapu’s Chief Operating Officer Cyrus Onyiego  speaks at the launch in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The agents will help customers place orders and also act like pick-up stations. They include mama mbogas (greengrocers), salon operators, students and stay-at-home mums.

“Our goal at Kapu is to build the most relevant model of e-commerce for the majority of urban consumers in Africa,” said Mr Chappatte.

Kapu’s model is business-to-consumer (B2C) with a goal of saving consumers  $1 billion (Sh120 billion) annually across the continent.

Kapu’s Chief Operating Officer Cyrus Onyiego (left), who held the same position at Jumia Food and formerly Jumia Travel managing director, said the firm hopes to help consumers cope with the rising cost of living as a result of the global shocks, including the impact of the Ukraine-Russia war.

.

