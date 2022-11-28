Travel agents fault State for ignoring sector

Business
 By Moses Omusolo | Nov 28, 2022
Kata Chairperson Shazim Manji-Karmali noted that travel agents alone contribute over 75 per cent of the passenger number bookings in the country. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The government has been accused of neglecting some players in the tourism sector.

The Kenya Association of Travel Agents (Kata) said the State does not fully appreciate its role in the economy, limiting its members’ potential in helping the country become a leading business and leisure destination

Kata Chairperson Shazim Manji-Karmali noted that travel agents alone contribute over 75 per cent of the passenger number bookings in the country. “The travel sector is enabling travel within Kenya and beyond. We are also the key facilitators of domestic travel, which is what kept hospitality growing post-Covid,” said Ms Manji-Karmali.

“Moving forward within the next year, I envision that Kata would be more active in this conversation not only with the Ministry of Tourism but also with the Ministry of Transport, which governs the airlines that operate in the region with a view to forming working collaborations.”

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza defended the State over claims of neglecting the sub-sector, saying the ministry is well-apprised of the role travel agents play in the sector.

Ms Malonza said the State is willing to listen and partner with stakeholders on initiatives geared towards boosting the image of the country both locally and abroad.

“We need to leverage Kata operators in targeting our key source markets,” said Ms Malonza.

She directed Kenya Tourism Board to look into creating incentives for those who aggressively market the country’s signature experiences and unique propositions.

Related Topics
Previous article
Safaricom unveils teens M-Pesa app, inks deal on coding studies
Next article
State in push to link over 300 SMEs with regional markets
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau Nov. 26, 2022
Business
Bamburi profit to drop by at least 25 per cent
By Macharia Kamau Nov. 26, 2022
Business
Kenyans in the diaspora eye local investments
By Frankline Sunday Nov. 25, 2022
Business
Premium MP revives bid to split M-Pesa from Safaricom in fresh Bill
.

Latest Stories

Travel agents fault State for ignoring sector
Business
By Moses Omusolo
2 hours ago
State in push to link over 300 SMEs with regional markets
Business
By Moses Omusolo
2 hours ago
Premium How high turnover at Kenya Power Board is stifling sector reforms
Business
By Macharia Kamau
13 hours ago
Premium Civil society lobbies IMF to act tough on Kenya's graft cases
Business
By Dominic Omondi
18 hours ago
Mombasa port ups capacity to handle more oil products
Business
By Philip Mwakio
22 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Moses Omusolo 2 hours ago
Business
State in push to link over 300 SMEs with regional markets
By Macharia Kamau 13 hours ago
Business
Premium How high turnover at Kenya Power Board is stifling sector reforms
By Dominic Omondi 18 hours ago
Business
Premium Civil society lobbies IMF to act tough on Kenya's graft cases
By Philip Mwakio 22 hours ago
Business
Mombasa port ups capacity to handle more oil products
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.