Allan Kilavuka: KQ has restored 20pc of its daily flight network and 47 flights cancelled

Kenya Airways (KQ) CEO Allan Kilavuka. [File, Standard]

Kenya Airways (KQ) Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka says the national carrier has restored 20 per cent of its daily operations.

In a statement issued on day three of the industrial action by Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA), the CEO said they "are doing everything they can" to get passengers to their final destinations.

“As of 2:00PM this afternoon, we have restored 20% of the network of our daily operations. We will operate 18 flights out of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) carrying over 2,000 passengers to Addis Ababa (2 flights), Johannesburg, Entebbe, Mombasa (2 flights) Dar es Salaam, Harare, Lusaka, and London,” said Kilavuka.

According to Kilavuka, they have reduced the number of disrupted passengers to around nine thousand (9,000) from twelve thousand (12,000) yesterday (Sunday, November 6) by working with other airline partners.

“We still have about 500 passengers accommodated in various hotels in Nairobi. Some of our guests who were to depart to multiple destinations are still waiting for their connections. Sadly, we have had to cancel 47 flights today,” he said.

The CEO noted that so far they have twenty-three (23) pilots who are available for duty.

“The disciplinary process is ongoing for the pilots who haven’t reported on duty as per their rosters. And We have begun the recruitment process of Captains and First officers,” said Kilavuka.

Kilavuka said they have initiated legal action.

“The company is also pursuing contempt of court proceedings against the KALPA executive committee, jointly and severally, for breaching the Court Order for taking part in and inciting its members to participate in an unlawful strike, causing immense revenue losses to the company, damaging the image and reputation of the company, as well National and economic sabotage,” he said.