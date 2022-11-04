Premium

Hilton bets on Kwetu Hotel after CBD exit

 By Brian Ngugi | Nov 04, 2022
A pool view of Kwetu Hotel in Westlands. [Courtesy]

Global hospitality chain Hilton has announced plans to add a new hotel to its Kenyan portfolio of two hotels next year.

This comes as the hospitality chain prepares to exit Nairobi’s iconic Hilton Hotel shutting its operations for good in the central business district (CBD) this December after over 50 years. 

"DoubleTree by Hilton Nairobi Hurlingham and Hilton Garden Inn Nairobi Airport continue to welcome guests, and we are growing our portfolio with new hotel development opportunities in the city and beyond - including Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton, slated to open in 2023," a Hilton spokesperson told Standard Business.

Kwetu Nairobi is located along Peponi road in Kitisuru near the upmarket Westlands business district and seeks to tap growing international and business travel in the country. 

It will offer 100 guest rooms across five distinct buildings.

The hotel also features stylish boutique interiors as well as several dining venues, bars and ten meeting rooms.

Twenty-four global hotel brands are considering opening new facilities in Kenya this year, as the industry recovers from the effects of the Covid-19 crisis, a recent report has shown.

The new hotels will bring to the market 3,155 new hotel rooms, according to the survey by hospitality advisory firm W Hospitality Group, making Kenya the top seven hotspots for new luxury hotels in the African continent.

Hilton CBD is expected to shut down six days before Christmas. 

