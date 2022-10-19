Shilling hits new record low against dollar, stoking inflation fears

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Oct 19, 2022
CBK) data shows the shilling exchanged at an average of 121.0706 against the dollar. [iStockphoto]

The shilling hit an all-time low against the dollar yesterday, signalling a rise in inflation and a higher cost of imported goods.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data shows the local currency exchanged at an average of 121.0706 yesterday, setting up the country for more expensive imports, electricity and debt servicing distress.

The continued weakening of the local unit is expected to push up the cost of living, hurting households already reeling from high fuel and food prices. “The costs of every imported input will rise,” said Deepak Dave of Nairobi-based Riverside Advisory on the expected impact of the economic fallout from a weaker shilling in an earlier interview.

A weak shilling puts an extra strain on the economy given Kenya is an import-driven economy. Kenya imports various goods, including cars, petroleum products, machinery, medicine and pharmaceuticals products, vegetable oil, wheat, clothing and shoes. The cost of servicing Kenya’s public debt, which stood at Sh8.579 trillion at the end of June, is also set to rise with a weakened shilling piling pressure on the public purse.

The country’s inflation — a measure of annual changes in the cost of living — hit 9.2 per cent in September from 8.5 per cent in August, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reported. This is above the 7.5 per cent target by CBK.

Key concern

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week flagged the surge in inflation as a key concern.

It warned that the rise in food and energy prices will spill over to other goods and services —known as second-round effects—particularly fuel prices that have a big pass-through or multiplier effect on transport costs.

“Global economic activity is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown, with inflation higher than seen in several decades,” said IMF in its outlook.

“The cost-of-living crisis, tightening financial conditions in most regions, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering Covid-19 pandemic all weigh heavily on the outlook.”

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Brace for fuel price hikes as Epra mulls review of pricing formula
Next article
Renewable energy jobs rise by 40,000
.

Similar Articles

By Associated Press 9 hours ago
Business
Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris show
By Standard Reporter 14 hours ago
Business
KRA starts collecting rental properties data
By Dominic Omondi 18 hours ago
Business
Premium Ndung'u, the economics guru set to actualise hustlers' dreams
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Brace for fuel price hikes as Epra mulls review of pricing formula
Business
By Macharia Kamau
23 minutes ago
State pushes small firms to embrace product standardisation
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hour ago
We can beautify old quarries into new recreational spots
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
1 hour ago
Shilling hits new record low against dollar, stoking inflation fears
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hour ago
Renewable energy jobs rise by 40,000
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hour ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 23 minutes ago
Business
Premium Brace for fuel price hikes as Epra mulls review of pricing formula
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hour ago
Business
Renewable energy jobs rise by 40,000
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hour ago
Business
President Ruto's grand affordable housing plan targets 200,000 units yearly
By Dominic Omondi 5 hours ago
Business
Premium Safaricom to convert into a holding firm ahead of split

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.