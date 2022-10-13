UNFPA, Standard Group to promote reproductive health and youth matters

 By Standard Reporter | Oct 13, 2022

Standard Group and UNFPA signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote sexual and reproductive health, youth, and population matters, with the goal of advancing the health and well-being of women, girls and young people. [Maxwell Agwanda, Standard]

The United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, and the Standard Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote sexual and reproductive health, youth, and population matters.

The partnership will leverage on The Standard Group’s extensive footprint in print, radio, TV, and digital platforms alongside UNFPA’s expertise in sexual and reproductive health and rights to highlight critical issues such as maternal health, ending gender-based violence and harmful practices against women and girls.

Speaking during the signing of the MOU, UNFPA Representative Anders Thomsen said that while Kenya has made great progress in the reduction of maternal deaths and uptake of family planning, more still needs to be done, particularly in safeguarding the sexual and reproductive health and well-being of young people.

“With 75 per cent of Kenya’s population below the age of 35, we need to ensure that we are reaching this demographic with quality information that will help them make the right choices so that we can address issues such as teenage pregnancy that have an adverse impact on the economic and social development of the country,” said Mr. Thomsen.

Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu emphasised that partnerships between the media and development partners such as UNFPA are key to achieving sustainable development goals.

“As a media house, we want to facilitate conversations that drive policies and create social impact, moreso during such times of global adversity brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, conflict in parts of the world, and the ongoing drought in Kenya and the horn of Africa,” said Mr Lyomu.

