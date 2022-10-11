Lobbies protest State's GMO decision

Financial Standard
 By AP | Oct 11, 2022
 President William Ruto earlier this week announced that the Cabinet had effectively lifted the GMO ban. [Istockphoto]

Food security, consumer rights and biodiversity groups are protesting Kenya’s reversal of a ban on genetically modified foods, saying the public wasn’t consulted on an issue key to the East African country’s economy and safety.

Kenya’s new President William Ruto earlier this week announced that the Cabinet had effectively lifted the decade-old ban on openly cultivating and importing genetically modified crops.

The decision came after pressure by the United States government, which had argued that the ban affected US agricultural exports and food aid.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the groups including the Kenya-based Consumer Grassroots Association, Route to Food, Greenpeace Africa and the African Biodiversity Network said the abrupt decision “essentially curtails the freedom of Kenyans to choose what they want to eat.”

They called for the ban to be reinstated immediately and for an “inclusive participatory process” to look into food security issues.

Ruto took office last month promising a transparent government, the statement said. It also argued that the introduction of genetically modified organisms hurts the growing organic export market and creates an unfair situation for Kenyan farmers, 80 per cent of whom are farming on a small scale.

Agriculture is the main driver of Kenya’s economy and about 70 per cent of the rural workforce is in farming. Ruto, a former agriculture minister, seeks greater agricultural productivity.

“GMOs will put at risk our indigenous seed and plant varieties,” the statement said, adding that the National Biosafety Authority that’s meant to regulate GMOs lacks the capacity to take on this expansion.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Opinion: Splitting Safaricom: If it ain't broken, don't fix it
.

Similar Articles

By Moses Omusolo 52 minutes ago
Financial Standard
Varsities faulted for low rate of monitising innovations
By Macharia Kamau 52 minutes ago
Financial Standard
Inside push by multinationals to green their Kenyan units
By Macharia Kamau 52 minutes ago
Financial Standard
Kenya faces catch-22 situation as airlines push for open skies
.

Latest Stories

We are here to stay says SBM, denies CBK support
Business
By Dominic Omondi
52 minutes ago
Start-ups challenged to embrace digital transformation
Business
By David Njaaga
52 minutes ago
Commercial lenders urged to adopt new payments system
Business
By Brian Ngugi
52 minutes ago
Transformers supplier banks on tech to power region
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
52 minutes ago
Varsities faulted for low rate of monitising innovations
Financial Standard
By Moses Omusolo
52 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 52 minutes ago
Financial Standard
Transformers supplier banks on tech to power region
By Brian Ngugi 52 minutes ago
Financial Standard
Premium IMF acid test for Ruto spending plan
By Moses Omusolo 52 minutes ago
Financial Standard
Varsities faulted for low rate of monitising innovations
By Macharia Kamau 52 minutes ago
Financial Standard
Inside push by multinationals to green their Kenyan units

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.