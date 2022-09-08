Jeremy Awori leaves role as Absa Bank CEO

Outgoing ABSA Bank CEO and Managing Director Jeremy Awori. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Absa Bank-Kenya, Jeremy Awori, will exit the company on October 31, 2022 to pursue other interests.

Awori will be leaving the company after ten years.

Announcing Awori’s exit, Absa Bank Board chairperson Charles Muchene said on Thursday, September 8 that the company has begun hunting for the departing CEO’s replacement.

“The Board of Absa Bank Kenya PLC today announces that after nearly ten years of outstanding leadership, service and contribution, Jeremy Awori has decided to pursue a career opportunity outside Absa Group,” Muchene said in a press statement.

“Jeremy has been instrumental in driving significant growth and transformation of our business over the past decade and under his outstanding leadership, Absa Bank Kenya PLC has evolved into a modern-day business that all our stakeholders can be proud of,” added Muchene.

On his part, Awori said he was happy to have steered Absa Bank in registering commendable financial results.

“I am confident that Absa Kenya will scale greater heights going into the future,” said Awori.

Awori served as the chairperson of the Kenya Bankers’ Association between June 2013 and July 2014.

Before his appointment as the CEO of Absa Bank-Kenya in 2013, Awori served as the Standard Chartered Bank CEO in Tanzania between 2008 and 2013.

Between 2006 and 2008, Awori served as the bank’s regional sales director in charge of the Middle East, South Asia and Africa.

Prior to that, between 2003 and 2006, Awori was Standard Chartered Bank’s Head of Consumer Banking in the United Arab Emirates.

Between 1999 and 2003, he was the bank’s Executive Board Director and Head of Consumer Banking in East Africa.