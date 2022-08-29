Governor Johnson Sakaja kicks out KRA from revenue collection role

Governor Johnson Sakaja (centre) addresses county workers at City Hall on Monday, August 29, 2022. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja announced yesterday that the role of revenue collection has been been reverted back to the county government from national government.

Speaking at the City Hall parking area when he for the first time met county workers, Sakaja said Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials will no longer collect revenue. The duty will now be carried out by officers under the ticketing department.

The move to strip off KRA the role, according to Sakaja, was informed by the fact that the taxman was not meeting the set targets previously attained by county officials.

In March 2020 KRA took over the role with officers being given full and unlimited access to county revenue processes, information data and systems.

The governor said in order for the city to be governed and provide good services to its people it has been divided into five boroughs namely East, West, North, Central and South.

He promised to streamline services by ensuring that order is restored. "Order in the city will be followed by everyone including me as your governor. No one will be above the law for example street lights must be obeyed by everyone and littering of garbage must be in designated place for all of us to use," stated Sakaja.

Under Sakaja's administration, hawkers will do their business in designated zones. Hawking has been a serious challenge in the Central Business District (CBD) where licensed traders have been complaining hawkers obstruct their business premises.

The governor used the meeting to ban handcart pushers within the CBD and ordered the release of all impounded motorbikes by the inspectorate department for flouting traffic rules.

"I immediately order for the release of impounded motorcycles; we are going to train boda boda operators on how to follow and obey traffic rules," said Sakaja.

On the delay of the salary of 13 000 county workers, Sakaja pledged that by 30th of every month beginning next month all their salaries will have been paid assuring the issue of delayed salaries on claims of funds being diverted for other purposes will be a thing of the past.

The governor said he was aware that suppliers, contractors and lawyers were being given priority at the expense of workers who toil to generate revenue.

"To me you come first and those other people like suppliers and contractors follow; so please let`s work together to give Nairobi people good service and their reciprocation through paying taxes will enable me to pay you on time. This is my order number one," said Sakaja.

He assured the workers their overtime, statutory deductions to National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and Saccos will be sorted out promising that appointments and promotions will be done on merit.