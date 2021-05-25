× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Parking fee defaulters, KRA wants pictures of your number plates

NEWS
By Fredrick Obura | May 25th 2021

The taxman has ordered parking attendants in Nairobi to photograph number plates of vehicles whose owners have failed to pay parking fees.

The decision is prompted by the rising number of motorists disputing penalties imposed for failure to pay parking fees.

“To address these complaints, parking attendants in county uniform will henceforth photograph the number plates of non-compliant motor vehicles for reference purposes in case of disputes.”

KRA has also banned the physical VIP parking stickers replacing them with a system where a list of all vehicles that qualify for VIP parking have been uploaded into the Nairobi Revenue System (NRS) parking system.

Nairobi County parking attendants. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) took over the collection of revenue in Nairobi County last year following an agreement signed between the then-governor Mike Sonko and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

KEEP READING

 It’s digital all the way or Covid-19 takes you out

 KPA slashes rates by half to lure importers to Lamu

 Kenya’s economic potential points to a country capable of self-sustenance

 Court orders KRA to refund Westgate Mall Sh3 million

“According to Article 5.5 of the Deed of Transfer of Function from the Nairobi City County Government to the National Government gazette, February 25, 2020, and per section 160 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012...the Nairobi City County Government appoints the Kenya Revenue Authority as the principal-agent for overall revenue collection for all county revenue for twenty-four months, with effect from March 16, 2020” read part of the Gazette Notice signed by Finance Executive Allan Igambi.

Former Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo had proposed that counties contract KRA as their revenue collection agents.

“Counties are collecting less revenue than their potential, and this is because of poor systems and leakages,” she said in August 2019.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

“Counties should consider using KRA to collect taxes on their behalf.” 

RELATED VIDEOS

KRA officials seize top of the range vehicles valued at 28 million for tax evasion in Mombasa

KRA yakamata magari ya kifahari yakiingizwa nchini pasi na kulipia ushuru bandarini Mombasa

Uongozi wa Sultani katika jamii ya Wasomali

Share this story
AI won't replace investment managers, but it could improve returns
AI is set to revolutionize the pensions and savings industry.
MP dismisses calls for Matiang’i impeachment
The MP said majority of those crying foul after years of cordial relationship with the CS had been denied opportunity to further their personal agenda

MOST READ

Friends now use social media to seek release of Kenyan held in Saudi Arabia
Friends now use social media to seek release of Kenyan held in Saudi Arabia

COUNTIES

By Daniel Chege

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Revamped Kenya Meat Commission targets export market

By Graham Kajilwa | 16 hours ago

Revamped Kenya Meat Commission targets export market
Uhuru calls on meat commission to pay farmers within 72 hours after delivery

By Fredrick Obura | 22 hours ago

Uhuru calls on meat commission to pay farmers within 72 hours after delivery
Maersk set to deploy more ships to Lamu

By Patrick Beja | 1 day ago

Maersk set to deploy more ships to Lamu
New dual carriage to have two toll stations

By Julius Chepkwony | 1 day ago

New dual carriage to have two toll stations

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC