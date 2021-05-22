Action Aid says tech giants should pay more tax
BUSINESS
By Graham Kajilwa | May 22nd 2021
Unfair tax regimes are costing the world’s largest economies up to Sh3.2 trillion ($32 billion) from the global big tech firms, Action Aid has said.
The money is enough to have every person in the world given two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, said the organisation, which focuses on the eradication of poverty.
Action Aid said in a statement that tech firms such as Alphabet, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon should be made to remit tax according to the profit they make in each country they operate.
“Tech giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet have extensive market activity across the world and have racked up billions in profits during the pandemic,” the statement said.
KEEP READING
Farmer defies odds to make his fortune in parched land
Facebook given six months to determine Trump’s penalty
Law change spells end for tax-evading global firms
Trump still banned from Facebook but board demands company review
“If global corporate tax systems were fair, governments could increase their tax revenue and fund better health systems to end the pandemic and start the recovery.”
Action Aid said if this is done, in just one year Sh3.2 billion would be collected from the five tech firms alone.
“$32 billion would cover vaccine doses only, not the full costs of the vaccine rollout. This figure merely offers a sense of the scale of resources involved in taxing big tech companies,” it said.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
Some of these tech giants have, through corporate social responsibility, contributed to the fight against Covid-19, led by Microsoft founder Bill Gates through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
In the recent surge of cases in India, Microsoft through Oxfam India and Unicef crowd-funded Sh300 million to support the country’s response.
“Tax revenue from tech giants with economic presence in the global south is even more crucial for much-needed investment in public services, such as healthcare and education, which have been decimated by the pandemic,” said Action Aid.
Graham Kajilwa
RELATED VIDEOS
Elewa Sheria: Kanuni zinazotumika katika utumiaji wa mitandao ya kijamii
KTN Facebook page becomes the largest Social Media platform in East and Central Africa
3 million children targeted in polio vaccinationThe week-long vaccination will be conducted from May 22.
IEBC appeals BBI judgementIEBC appeals High Court’s judgment last week that nullified Building Bridges Initiative process, throwing proposed referendum into uncertainty.
MOST READ
Mother of two shot dead alongside son by lover was 'a great cook'
EASTERN
- Teen kills man in fight over woman
RIFT VALLEY
- The Blame Game: Who failed Uhuru?
POLITICS
- Slavery in the Gulf: My daughter is locked up in a room in Saudi Arabia
COUNTIES
- Hurdles ahead for Justin Muturi coronation as spokesman
NATIONAL
- Government shuts down 30 unregistered schools in Nakuru
EDUCATION