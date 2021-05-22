× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Action Aid says tech giants should pay more tax

BUSINESS
By Graham Kajilwa | May 22nd 2021

Unfair tax regimes are costing the world’s largest economies up to Sh3.2 trillion ($32 billion) from the global big tech firms, Action Aid has said.

The money is enough to have every person in the world given two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, said the organisation, which focuses on the eradication of poverty.

Action Aid said in a statement that tech firms such as Alphabet, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon should be made to remit tax according to the profit they make in each country they operate.

“Tech giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet have extensive market activity across the world and have racked up billions in profits during the pandemic,” the statement said.

KEEP READING

 Farmer defies odds to make his fortune in parched land

 Facebook given six months to determine Trump’s penalty

 Law change spells end for tax-evading global firms

 Trump still banned from Facebook but board demands company review

“If global corporate tax systems were fair, governments could increase their tax revenue and fund better health systems to end the pandemic and start the recovery.”   

Action Aid said if this is done, in just one year Sh3.2 billion would be collected from the five tech firms alone.

“$32 billion would cover vaccine doses only, not the full costs of the vaccine rollout. This figure merely offers a sense of the scale of resources involved in taxing big tech companies,” it said.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Some of these tech giants have, through corporate social responsibility, contributed to the fight against Covid-19, led by Microsoft founder Bill Gates through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In the recent surge of cases in India, Microsoft through Oxfam India and Unicef crowd-funded Sh300 million to support the country’s response. 

“Tax revenue from tech giants with economic presence in the global south is even more crucial for much-needed investment in public services, such as healthcare and education, which have been decimated by the pandemic,” said Action Aid.

Graham Kajilwa


RELATED VIDEOS

Elewa Sheria: Kanuni zinazotumika katika utumiaji wa mitandao ya kijamii

KTN Facebook page becomes the largest Social Media platform in East and Central Africa

HOT TOPICS: Beach boy divorced by italian doctor

Share this story
3 million children targeted in polio vaccination
The week-long vaccination will be conducted from May 22.
IEBC appeals BBI judgement
IEBC appeals High Court’s judgment last week that nullified Building Bridges Initiative process, throwing proposed referendum into uncertainty.

MOST READ

Mother of two shot dead alongside son by lover was 'a great cook'
Mother of two shot dead alongside son by lover was 'a great cook'

EASTERN

By Philip Muasya

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Absa Bank net profit for 3 months up 24pc

By Peter Theuri | 31 minutes ago

Absa Bank net profit for 3 months up 24pc
KRA’s big task to raise Sh279b in two months

By Dominic Omondi | 41 minutes ago

KRA’s big task to raise Sh279b in two months
State proposes Sh6.8b for trade docket in next budget

By Fredrick Obura | 3 hours ago

State proposes Sh6.8b for trade docket in next budget
Ukur Yatani’s Sh6.8b Ministry of Trade plan

By Fred Obura | 7 hours ago

Ukur Yatani’s Sh6.8b Ministry of Trade plan

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC