× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Two ships dock as Lamu Port rolls into action

NEWS
By Philip Mwakio and Patrick Beja | May 20th 2021
Comarco Tag boat towing barge carrying two Rubber Tyred Gantley cranes under Kenya Revenue Authority mobile scanner spotted at the Likoni Ferry Channel on Monday, 17 May 2021, while leaving the port of Mombasa to the port of Lamu. The towing tag will be cruising at a speed of 5 to 6 knots and is expected to arrive on Tuesday early afternoon. President Uhuru Kenyatta will commission the new Lamu Port on 20th May 2021. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Lamu Port starts operations  with the arrival of two vessels - Mv Cap Carmel and Mv Seago Bremerhavel.

Both ships will arrive from Mombasa and Dar-es-Salaam ports and dock at the new harbour today (Thursday).

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead government officials and players in the maritime industry in commissioning the first berth as minimal operations start.

This signals the start of commercial activity at the Lamu Port, known for its deep and long berths that can accommodate big ships.

The port has opened up a whole new transport corridor.

KEEP READING

 Inside KRA’s plan to enhance Lamu Port trade facilitation

 Lamu port's impact on Mombasa harbour

 State completes Sh2b link road at Mombasa Port

 Mombasa port performance improves as cargo volumes up 10.7pc in first quarter

The two vessels, owned and operated by Maersk Shipping and Logistics, the world’s largest shipping line, will be carrying avocados and an assortment of goods.

Tucked in the Manda Bay area, Lamu port is part of the ambitious Lamu South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor.

It is expected to transform regional economies through increased trade and regional inter-connectivity spanning South Sudan and landlocked Ethiopia.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Captain Godfrey Namadoa, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) senior marine pilot who has been overseeing shipment of cargo-handling equipment from the Port of Mombasa to Lamu, is upbeat about the project.

“It is a port expected to grow transshipment cargo owing to its capacity to handle bigger vessels that can drop cargo there for redistribution by smaller ships to ports around the region such as Mombasa and Dar-es-Salaam,” he said.

“Already established global transshipment and maritime hubs such as  the Port of Salalah  in Oman and the  Port of Durban in South Africa have taken interest in Lamu.’’

The port’s berths are 400 metres long and are designed to handle 30,000 Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) for general cargo and 100,000 DWT of container cargo.

This compares to Mombasa Port whose berths are less than 350 metres long and 15 metres deep. Big ships cannot pass through the Mombasa shipping channel.

Once complete, the port will have 32 berths. It will be the largest in sub-Saharan Africa. Already a number of firms in the maritime industry have indicated their readiness to move to Lamu.

Skyline Shipping and Logistics Company is one of the firms intending to set up base. Toyota Kenya has already built showrooms along the road to the new port.

Mombasa’s Premier Hospital is opening a branch in Lamu Island. The offices of the governor and county commissioner have been moved from Lamu Island to Mokowe.

Solomon Wao, the Skyline Shipping and Logistics managing director, said Lamu Port is the new investment hub and the company is eager to start operations there.

The Kenya Ships Agents Association (KSAA) said the port will complement Mombasa Port.

Vice chair Sylvester Kututa said the port will open up Northern Kenya. Lamu Port aims to serve Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan.  

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Security agencies carrying out investigations on a ship suspected to be carrying drugs

Operations at Mombasa port remain paralysed as dock workers’ strike continue

Operations at Mombasa port authority paralyzed as more than 5,000 employees down their tools

Share this story
Is Ruto's persecution in Jubilee a blessing in disguise?
UDA victory over Jubilee Party in by-election boost to Ruto
Justin Muturi put in ten days cleansing ritual ahead of coronation
Muturi is currently observing a ten-day cleansing ritual where he has secluded himself at his Gigiri residence in Nairobi and observing set protocols.

MOST READ

Ruto has last laugh as Kimunya thrashed in Rurii Ward
Ruto has last laugh as Kimunya thrashed in Rurii Ward

POLITICS

By Roselyne Obala

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Maize prices drop as border trade booms

By Titus Too | 5 hours ago

Maize prices drop as border trade booms
Inside KRA’s plan to enhance Lamu Port trade facilitation

By Fredrick Obura | 12 hours ago

Inside KRA’s plan to enhance Lamu Port trade facilitation
Jirongo-linked firm loses bid to freeze South Sudan accounts

By Kamau Muthoni | 13 hours ago

Jirongo-linked firm loses bid to freeze South Sudan accounts
Lanet Airport will be ready in August next year, says agency

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 15 hours ago

Lanet Airport will be ready in August next year, says agency

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC