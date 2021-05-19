The journey to the job of your dreams

Steps to guide you on your job search journey. [Courtesy]

Job searching can be very time-consuming and exhausting. It is a journey that may take days or even months depending on the jobs available. The following steps will guide you on your job search journey.

Preparation

A successful job search depends on your preparation. Therefore, pulling together everything needed for the search is important. The most successful applications are the ones that are tailored to specific roles.

It is, therefore, important to take time and identify what you are looking for and the nature of the prospective employer; media, manufacturing, NGO, parastatal?

Job search documents

Create impressive job search documents to support you in your journey. The CV should impress your potential employer and the applicant tracking system. Update your CV to cover your achievements and the type of roles you want. Identify a minimum of three referees to include in your CV.

Create a LinkedIn profile since most employers use this platform to know about a potential candidate. Write a cover letter that focuses on why you are the best fit for the role advertised. You should also state your achievements which will set you apart from the other applicants.

Search

Identify job adverts that fit your role requirements. Then make sure you meet most of the requirements before applying. Align your CV with the requirements of the job advert. Don’t just sit around after a single application. Keep on applying for jobs that fit your role requirement. You can always follow up with the organization if you don’t receive a response after two weeks.

Network

As you search for jobs, it is important to network. Let your friends, colleagues, family and social media contacts know that you are open to new opportunities. Attend career fairs and talks since most prospective employers are always watching.

Close

Hopefully, your previous steps have been successful and a job is around the corner. Prepare well for your interview. Ensure your clothing is in sync with the dress code of the organization.

Know your CV inside out and have some questions to ask the panelists during the interview. Once you have received the job offer, do some research on what they offer for similar roles and be clear on what you will and will not accept.

