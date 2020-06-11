×
Operations in passport processing department scaled down

By Mate Tongola | March 19th 2021 at 14:34:48 GMT +0300

Long queue at department of immigration services during the application of e-passport by Kenyans at Nyayo house on 2nd May 2019. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The recent increase of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Country has continued to affect different departments of the government hence hampering service delivery to Wananchi.

The latest to be hit by the pandemic is the Directorate of Immigration Services.

Through a letter sent to newsrooms, by Director-General Alexander Muteshi, the Immigration Department has announced scaling down of passport services effective Monday 22nd March 2021 in a move aimed at containing the virus.

In the letter dated Friday 19th, Muteshi announced that operations in the passport processing offices will be scaled down as a measure to ensure the safety of staff and those seeking services.

'Applicants who had booked appointments for submission and biometrics capture will receive SMS notifications advising them to book new appointments, the letter reads in part.

However, those with urgent travel can call the Immigration's hotline +254-110-922-065

