Telkom reviews mobile money tariffs

By James Wanzala | March 6th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Telkom Plaza Head Office [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

All person-to-person transactions below Sh100 in Telkom’s reviewed mobile money (T-Kash) tariffs will remain zero-rated.

The company said the tariffs have been approved by the Central Bank of Kenya and fall into three bands up to a maximum of Sh2,500.

The charges were waived last year with the view of encouraging the use of mobile money and other forms of cashless payments, thereby minimising the use of physical cash to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

The daily T-Kash limit per transaction will remain at Sh150,000, with the daily sending limit being retained at Sh300,000 with a wallet limit access of Sh300,000.

Read More

Any transactions between Sh50,000 and Sh300,000 will attract a rate of Sh100. All other fees remain unchanged.

Telkom said it is embarking on a journey to enhance its digital financial services offering over the coming weeks to make it more reflective of current customer demands, with respect to increased security, simplicity, availability and reliability.

Mobile money has become a key revenue stream for telcos as customers seek convenience in cash transfers. 

EACC clears Treasury in loss of Sh2.4 billion Telkom stake
Boost for Kisumu as Ghanaian golfers set to grace Nyanza tourney
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

2 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

3 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

5 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

11 days ago

Police bust gang that robs without firing a single shot

Kamore Maina 13 minutes ago
Alert! Fake lover preying on lonely widows in Eldoret

Julius Chepkwony 13 minutes ago
REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

Rosa Agutu 2 hours ago
Masks new headache in exam cheating

Augustine Oduor 1 day ago

Kenya has untapped mineral potential – report

By Awal Mohammed
MPs agree to IMF conditions with new budget directives

By Dominic Omondi
Stanbic profit dips 19 per cent

By Brenda Kerubo
Government explores new markets for Miraa

By Edwin Gitonga
Oil prices surge as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April

By Reuters
UAE based under 35 Indian business tycoon Prateek Suri on building USD100 million business empire

By Maser Electronics
