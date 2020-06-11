×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nairobi County Assembly approve motion to rename City road to late Yussuf Haji

By Josephat Thiong'o | March 4th 2021 at 06:30:00 GMT +0300

Late Garissa Senator Yussuf Haji

First Avenue lane in Eastleigh Nairobi will in the next two weeks be renamed to Yussuf Haji road in honour of the late Garissa Senator.

This is after the Nairobi County Assembly on Tuesday approved a motion calling on the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and City Hall to work together to name or rename a road in the capital after the late Senator Haji in recognition of his efforts in public service during his 55 years of service to the Nation.

The motion by majority leader Abdi Guyo was given the nod by the assembly even as the MCAs described Haji as a firm, knowledgeable, humble but efficient leader who dedicated his life to public service and one whose name should be firmly etched in the annals of Kenyan history.

Haji died last month at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi. He was 80 years old.

“Even before coming up with this motion I had already deliberations with the NMS and the Mohammed Badi-led institution is now set to rename Eastleigh’s First Avenue to Yussuf Haji road in the next two weeks,” said Guyo.

Read More

The Majority leader hailed Haji for his peace efforts in Somalia and beyond during his stint as the Minister of State for Defense in 2002 and for his exceptional negotiations and strategic mediation skills – attributes which saw the Senator called upon to steward the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), a task that Guyo said Haji took on with earnest zeal and delivered a noteworthy constitutional Bill.

“Aware that the naming of roads and other public places after heroes and heroines bestows honor and shows our collective gratitude as a Nation, this assembly resolves that the NMS names or renames a road in recognition of the late Senator Yusuf haji in recognition of his immeasurable contribution to the prosperity and well being of Kenyans during his 55-year record of public service,” stated the motion.

Guyo went on to note that Haji’s rise to the top from a public administration officer, to Ijara constituency MP, to assistant Minister in the office of the President, Minister of state for cabinet affairs in 2002 then Minister of State for Defense and later as acting Minister of internal security and Provincial affairs as inspirational and an ode to his immense contribution to National good.

Minority Chief Whip Peter Imwatok supported the motion, arguing that naming a road after a man who changed the country would be a plus.

“Sometimes we do not assimilate ourselves with the current roads named in the city. There are names on these roads today that we do not know whether it is a road, an animal an imagination or a ghost but giving Yussuf Haji a road that is known will be a plus for this country,” said Imwatok.

Adding that the County ought to strive to make sure that Haji is recognised in Nairobi where he lived for half of his life while undertaking public service.

“He deserves it because of his role in settling historical issues such as the issues of Somalia, the 1990 clashes and the issues of making sure that the BBI was a reality. We want a road and not a lane named after Haji so that it is known that this is a road named after a man who changed this country,” he stated while simultaneously calling for the recognition of other leaders that were still alive such as the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Finance and Budget committee chairperson Robert Mbatia said that having worked with the late Senator in the year 2011, he was able to experience first hand the knowledge and wisdom of Haji.

“He was very firm and a strict timekeeper. Having been chosen by the two principles- Raila and Uhuru Kenyatta- to be at the forefront of the BBI initiative shows that he was trusted. If we continue to honor these leaders then our children will pick their positive attributes in future,” said Mbatia.

MCA Mary Arivitsa said that it was not enough to rename a road after him and that there was a need to put up a hall of fame/museum where great leaders would be honored.

Related Topics
Yusuf Haji First Avenue Road Eistleigh
Share this story
Previous article
MCAs want city road renamed after Senator Haji
Next article
Multibillion housing project in Mombasa to take off after court battle

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uhuru consoles Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji’s family [Photos]
Uhuru consoles Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji’s family [Photos]

LATEST STORIES

WhatsApp adds voice and video calling feature to desktop version
WhatsApp adds voice and video calling feature to desktop version

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

1 day ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

2 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

4 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

9 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Yatani rejects three nominees for KPA top job

Yatani rejects three nominees for KPA top job

Benard Sanga 16 hours ago
Why Covid jab got cold reception at airport

Why Covid jab got cold reception at airport

Graham Kajilwa 16 hours ago
Public land: Separating the facts from common myths

Public land: Separating the facts from common myths

Peter Theuri 16 hours ago
Why quality of graduates has been on the decline

Why quality of graduates has been on the decline

Babere Chacha and John Wahome 16 hours ago

More stories

Battle for Weston hotel starts as court rules against Ruto

By Kamau Muthoni
Battle for Weston hotel starts as court rules against Ruto

Zoom says users issues likely from localized internet glitch

By Reuters
Zoom says users issues likely from localized internet glitch

GM extends production cuts due to chip shortage

By Reuters
GM extends production cuts due to chip shortage

Increasing scope of crypto trading during pandemic

By Agency
Increasing scope of crypto trading during pandemic

Sh944m case put on hold

By Kamau Muthoni
Sh944m case put on hold

Kenya Power eyes electric cars share

By Fredrick Obura
Kenya Power eyes electric cars share

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.