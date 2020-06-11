×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

SGR clears cargo backlog at port with additional wagons

By Macharia Kamau | February 13th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Containers at a yard in Changamwe, Mombasa County. [File, Standard]

A cargo backlog at the Port of Mombasa has been cleared following an increase in goods handling capacity by the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Freighter Service.

Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) said it had deployed refurbished wagons on the SGR cargo service, which led to a substantial increase in the amount of freight hauled on the line.

This in turn resulted in faster clearance of containers, erasing a backlog of over 6,000 units.

KRC on Thursday said the month of January recorded the best performance since the SGR Madaraka freight inception.

Read More

It said 241 trains ran from Mombasa and delivered 24,256 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to Nairobi and Naivasha inland container depots (ICDs).

KRC Managing Director Philip Mainga said the revival of wagons that were earlier under repairs as well as the internal conversion of conventional wagons to load containerised cargo had enabled the firm to increase the handling capacity for the SGR service.

“We have maintained a steady daily supply of above 400 wagons to the port, moving above 800 TEUs. Two additional double-deck trains, each moving 152 TEUs, have been introduced to sustain daily loading needs,” he said. 

This, he added, had resulted in the earlier backlog being cleared and containers were loading direct from discharging vessels.

Mr Mainga said they would, together with Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Revenue Authority and other government agencies, sustain efforts to ensure seamless cargo delivery.

“To promote SME cargo consolidators’ needs, KRC’s Boma transit shade is fully operational and small scale traders’ cargo is being delivered directly without any delays,” he said.

“Further, Africa Star Railway Operation Company, the SGR operator, has introduced new service for bulk cargo conveyance, utilising available special high-sided wagons covered with tarpaulins.”

Related Topics
SGR Cargo
Share this story
Previous article
We can make mass evictions less painful for the affected
Next article
How forex and bitcoin trading compare

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Reprieve for businesses as KRA eases cargo clearance
Reprieve for businesses as KRA eases cargo clearance

LATEST STORIES

Why Kenyan politics is too depressing
Why Kenyan politics is too depressing

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

8 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

21 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

24 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

25 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenyans must now demand more respect from leaders

Kenyans must now demand more respect from leaders

Barrack Muluka 1 hour ago
Quit! How it got this low

Quit! How it got this low

Jacob Ngetich and Roselyne Obala 1 hour ago
Valentine's: Men's Conference and clash of roles

Valentine's: Men's Conference and clash of roles

Peter Theuri 1 hour ago
Shock forv32,000 students as funding stopped

Shock forv32,000 students as funding stopped

Augustine Oduor 1 hour ago

More stories

KAM lobbies for affordable electricity tariffs for industry

By Peter Theuri
KAM lobbies for affordable electricity tariffs for industry

Kebs approves milk testing standards

By James Wanzala
Kebs approves milk testing standards

State cuts tourism marketing budget

By Macharia Kamau
State cuts tourism marketing budget

Fate took me from food to beauty industry

By Charles Gachango
Fate took me from food to beauty industry

SGR clears cargo backlog at port

By Macharia Kamau
SGR clears cargo backlog at port

Stable and sane: Making employees No. 1 in a crisis

By Reuters
Stable and sane: Making employees No. 1 in a crisis

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.