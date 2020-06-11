Kebs approves milk testing standards

File photo

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has approved new test methods for measuring levels of lactose in milk and milk products being sold in the market.

The new guidelines are among 35 food standards, test methods, codes of practice and guidelines approved by the National Standards Council to strengthen food safety and quality.

“Food standards ensure food quality and safety to final consumers throughout the supply chain, from preparation of raw materials, production and distribution to the market,” said Kebs Managing Director Bernard Njiraini.

“Lactose is the most abundant type of sugar or carbohydrate in milk products that can be difficult for some people to digest.”

