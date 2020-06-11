UK envoy assures Kenya’s exporters of market access

Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi (left) British High Commissioner Jane Marriott (centre) and Trade, Industry and Enterprise Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Lawrence Karanja (right) when they toured Flamingo Ibis flower farm in Timau , Meru county, February 3, 2021. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The British government has reaffirmed its commitment to the implementation of the recently signed UK-Kenya trade deal.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot said the UK government is keen to facilite trade between the two countries.

The trade agreement was signed in December in London by UK Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena and Ms Maina to ease business without protocols of the European Union.

“Kenya has 70 per cent of the flower market in the UK. Statistics indicate that in every three seconds someone in UK receives flowers from Kenya,” she said at Ibis Farm in Timau, Meru County, where she was accompanied by Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina and Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

“We have had good trade ties with Kenya and it can only get better.”

Spray Roses inside a greenhouse at Flamingo Ibis flower farm in Timau in Meru county, February 3, 2021. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

It will enable Kenyan companies exporting flowers and fresh vegetables to access the UK market duty and quota-free.

The high commissioner noted that the bulk of flowers sold in the UK are imported from Kenya.

Maina said Kenya earns over Sh40 billion in exports to the UK.

She said the UK market accounts for a significant share of Kenya’s vegetable and flower exports, noting that the agreement will support Kenyans in the sectors through tariff-free market access.