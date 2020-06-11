×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ojaamong rejects budget over tax target, bursary cuts

By Ignatius Odanga | January 12th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong (in cap) inspects the Sh15m Oxygen Plant installed at the Busia County Referral Hospital. [Ignatius Odanga/Standard ]

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has rejected a Sh10 billion supplementary budget that the county assembly passed last month.

This after Ojaamong and ward representatives failed to reach a consensus on several items earmarked for funding despite holding a series of informal meetings.

Key among 12 concerns raised by the governor is a suggestion by the MCAs that the county's revenue collection be raised to Sh1.2 billion.

According to Ojaamong, the tax projection was 'unrealistic and unachievable' considering that his administration had targeted to collect Sh400 million – an amount that is yet to be surpassed since the inception of devolution.

Ojaamong is also unhappy that the Budget and Appropriations Committee chaired by Linus Asiba (Matayos South) reduced compensation awarded to children who suffered paralysis after a botched malaria vaccination campaign at the Akichelesit Dispensary in Teso North constituency.

Read More

In April last year, the county paid out Sh42.8 million to the victims. At the time, Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi, who is also the Health Executive, said the remaining amount would be paid in the subsequent financial year.

But after the health department set aside Sh19 million in the budget in compliance with a court order, the MCAs reduced the amount to be paid to the affected children by Sh12 million.

The county chief also raised concerns after MCAs slashed funds allocated to the Department of Public Service Administration from Sh120 million to Sh110 million. According to Ojaamong, the Sh10 million is meant to pay the salaries of administrators at the village, ward and sub-county level.

The ward representatives have also cut the amount allocated for the bursary programme from Sh15 million to Sh3 million. Ojaamong says this will hurt the chances of beneficiaries, who have already been identified.

Asiba said they will address Ojaamong's concerns. "We have scheduled a meeting with the Executive over the issues the governor has raised. A solution will be found and the report tabled in the course of the week."

County revenue has been declining steadily. In the 2019/20 fiscal year, the devolved unit had projected to raise Sh505 million, but only realised Sh226 million.

In the 2018/19 financial year, the county had also missed its target by Sh155 million after only Sh298 million was raised against a Sh453 million target.

Related Topics
Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong Busia Budget
Share this story
Previous article
Sacco hands over renovated ward
Next article
Relief as 12,000 interns TSC hired report to schools

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ojaamong to put up a defence in graft case
Ojaamong to put up a defence in graft case

LATEST STORIES

Marine receive brand new match shirts from Tottenham after 5-0 thrashing
Marine receive brand new match shirts from Tottenham after 5-0 thrashing

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

4 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

7 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

10 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

16 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Maraga exit leaves Mwilu at the centre of Judiciary’s fight with the Executive

Maraga exit leaves Mwilu at the centre of Judiciary’s fight with the Executive

Kwamchetsi Makokha 1 hour ago
How graft is turning Kenya into a graveyard for startups

How graft is turning Kenya into a graveyard for startups

Domnic Omondi 12 hours ago
Our political system should be cleaned up

Our political system should be cleaned up

Suleiman Shahbal 12 hours ago
For India, going to Mars is easier than tackling toilet woes

For India, going to Mars is easier than tackling toilet woes

Shyama V. Ramani 12 hours ago

More stories

How graft is turning Kenya into a graveyard for startups

By Domnic Omondi
How graft is turning Kenya into a graveyard for startups

Kenya secures over Sh17b in debt relief from rich nations

By Dominic Omondi
Kenya secures over Sh17b in debt relief from rich nations

KRA offers defaulters new deal

By Peter Theuri
KRA offers defaulters new deal

'King' of ringtones exits Cellulant after 18 years at the helm

By Macharia Kamau
'King' of ringtones exits Cellulant after 18 years at the helm

Sacco hands over renovated ward

By Fredrick Obura
Sacco hands over renovated ward

Uproar over WhatsApp intrusive new policy

By Allan Mungai
Uproar over WhatsApp intrusive new policy

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.