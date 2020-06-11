Creditor seeks winding up of Buzeki’s business empire

A renowned transport company owned by Uasin Gishu businessman-cum-politician Zedekiah Bundotich popularly known as Buzeki (pictured) is staring at bankruptcy.

This is after Bhachu Industries Ltd went to court seeking to have Buzeki Logistics Ltd, which has over the years been the politician’s co-business empire, declared insolvent.

The firm filed a bankruptcy petition against Buzeki Enterprises Ltd at the High Court's commercial and tax division in Milimani, Nairobi.

In a gazette notice, the court directed that the hearing of the matter start Thursday last week. Through Macharia-Mwangi and Njeru Advocates, Bhachu Industries filed the petition on October 28.

“Notice is given that a petition for insolvency or liquidation of the above-mentioned company, Buzeki Enterprises Ltd, a limited liability company, of PO Box 85532-80100, Mombasa, by the High Court in Milimani, Nairobi was on October 28, 2020, presented to the said court by Bhachu Industries,” the gazette notice reads in part.

The court directed other firms and individuals owed by Buzeki Enterprises to appear at the time of the hearing.

Interested parties had until Wednesday last week to furnish the court with their written submissions to participate in the hearing.

The petitioner (Bhachu Industries) also notified persons with intentions to appear on the hearing of the matter to serve a notice of intention in writing.