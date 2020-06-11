×
Mombo Sacco: A sacco built for the way we live now

By Mombo Sacco - Sponsored Content | November 25th 2020 at 17:58:15 GMT +0300

Its concept from inception, was a Savings and Co-operative society solely built to improve member experience through innovation and digital technology. MOMBO SACCO, a fully digital SACCO was registered (Registration No. CS/17821) on the 20th day of February 2015 and is regulated under the Co-operative Societies Act (CAP 490). In the last five years, MOMBO SACCO, one of Kenya’s youngest and most dynamic SACCOs, has put to great use innovative technological solutions to provide secure, efficient and convenient services. Its tech-savvy approach has created for MOMBO SACCO a niche amongst a youthful and urban-oriented market segment.

In an intensely connected and fast-paced world, MOMBO SACCO’s data and technology-driven solutions give its members a fairer, smarter and more human alternative to traditional SACCOs. MOMBO SACCO is addressing a gap in the SACCO movement; a gap that has not been adequately addressed by brick and mortar channels employed by majority of traditional financial institutions. MOMBO SACCO’s digital and technology savvy approach seeks to cut through endless paper transactions, massive, bureaucratic processes of traditional SACCOs whilst availing cost savings, efficiency and secure technology to its members.

Through its MOMBO digital app – which has 99.9 per cent up time – the SACCO has created a platform for personalized and satisfying member experience that is based on cooperation and trust. With its four savings plans – Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum – MOMBO SACCO’s world-class tech reimagines savings and lending for life today, while putting the tools members’ need to access their money in the palms of their hands.

Through the MOMBO digital app, members can access their credit limit at any time of the day, from any part of the world. The SACCO has created the MOMBO app M-Score, a precision, data-analytic tool, which uses machine-learning techniques to predict credit risk. Due to this, MOMBO SACCO’s non-performing loan book has been less than 5 per cent. Members can view their savings balances in real time and borrow without the indignity of having to check with the SACCO’s management.

Read More

MOMBO SACCO is transforming the way its members are dealing with money through its new and revamped MOMBO digital app. To join MOMBO SACCO, simply download the MOMBO digital app, and follow the easy steps to enroll! There are no lengthy forms to fill!

To contact us, visit our website, www.mombo.co.ke, or call +254717762878. 

