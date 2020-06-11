×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Foreign investors dominate NSE trade

By Frankline Sunday | November 3rd 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Foreign investors sold off Sh406 million worth of equities at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) in the last week of October 2020, sustaining the slump in the market that began with the outbreak of Covid-19.

According to a market intelligence report by KCB Capital, foreign investors dominated trading activities at the bourse, with Safaricom, KCB, Equity Group and East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) emerging as the most traded counters.

Read More

“The market was on a downward trend during the week as depicted by the key indices, with the Nairobi All Share Index (NASI) and NSE-20 shedding 0.8 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively,” said the investment firm in its report.

“Foreigners turned net sellers during the week, with net outflows worth Sh406.7 million responsible for 62.4 per cent of market activity compared to 70.3 per cent the previous week,” states the report.  

Safaricom was the most traded counter, with Sh274 million worth of shares changing hands, followed by Equity and KCB that recorded Sh131 million and Sh86 million in daily turnover respectively.

The top four traded counters account for 84.4 per cent of the market with KCB Capital stating that this trend is bound to continue in the coming week due to their liquidity traits.

According to market figures released by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), foreign investor turnover as a percentage of overall trading continues to rise, from 60 per cent in July this year to 75.5 per cent recorded in September.

Market consolidation continues to persist with the top five firms accounting for 77 per cent of market capitalisation, up from 73 per cent last year.

CMA Director for Regulatory Policy and Strategy Luke Ombara said firms, particularly those in the financial sector, were citing liquidity risk as a major challenge in the initial months of the pandemic.

“Credit risk management is now a major focus as the market adjusts to the consequences of measures introduced as a response to the pandemic such as restructures of loan facilities and deferral of mutual fund repayments,” said Ombara in Nairobi recently. He was presenting the Capital Markets Soundness Report for the third quarter of this year.

CMA said it has put forward policy proposals to the National Treasury to help stimulate trading and boost investor confidence at the bourse.

These include the listing of State corporations and lowering the fees charged on firms seeking to list.

Related Topics
Nairobi Securities Exchange NSE National Treasury
Share this story
Previous article
MPs declare support for BBI during Naivasha retreat
Next article
Quality data, low costs a priority for KNBS boss

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Counties close offices, assemblies as Covid-19 cases soar
Counties close offices, assemblies as Covid-19 cases soar

LATEST STORIES

Foreign investors dominate NSE trade
Foreign investors dominate NSE trade

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

6 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

14 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

15 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

26 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Constitution change and 'colonial virus'

Constitution change and 'colonial virus'
Gerald Kithinji 1 hour ago
Future of business hinges on tech use

Future of business hinges on tech use
Kariuki Ngari 1 hour ago
Conditions that can be improved by fasting

Conditions that can be improved by fasting
Kimathi Makini 14 hours ago
Less sex linked to premature menopause

Less sex linked to premature menopause
Nancy Nzalambi 15 hours ago

Read More

Quality data, low costs a priority for KNBS boss

Business

Quality data, low costs a priority for KNBS boss

Quality data, low costs a priority for KNBS boss

International tourism numbers could drop in 2020

Business

International tourism numbers could drop in 2020

International tourism numbers could drop in 2020

Kakuzi names new board chair, sets up human rights team

Business

Kakuzi names new board chair, sets up human rights team

Kakuzi names new board chair, sets up human rights team

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.