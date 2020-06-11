×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Business owners appeal for eviction of traders along Jogoo Road

By Josephat Thiong'o | October 29th 2020 at 12:25:49 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: Business owners along Jogoo road Nairobi are now calling on the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to evict unlicensed traders who have encroached on the public road.

Robert Nganga, an entrepreneur who operates from Uchumi House, Jogoo lane, Jogoo road, on Thursday decried the encroachment of the road reserves and even pavements by hawkers and other unlicensed traders, saying they had taken up space meant to be used by motorists.

Nganga explained that the traders had blocked the intersection connecting Jogoo road and Jogoo lane and this was only a recipe for disaster.

“The traders are operating on space meant to be leeway for motorist joining or veering off Jogoo road and by doing so they present a huge danger. If a motorist is not observant he or she could cause an accident due to the confusion,” said Nganga adding that the traders had also contributed to traffic snarl-ups in the areas.

Read More

“I am calling on the relevant county authorities including the police to intervene and remedy the situation.”

He noted that he had taken up the issue with the authorities numerous times but no action was taken.

A spot check by the Standard revealed that a section of traders had set up structures on the adjacent sewer lines. Along Jogoo lane, motorists had also illegally parked by the roadside leaving little or no room for navigation.

Makongeni DTO Inspector Ahmed Sirat, however, said that the police had taken up the matter and efforts were ongoing to clear the traders from the roads. He however expressed frustrations that the traders kept coming back even after they had been forcefully evicted from the area.

“This is not the first time that we are dealing with this issue of obstruction caused by the hawkers and traders. We have been asking them to leave only for them to come back. They now pose a danger not only to themselves but to motorists as well,” said Sirat.

The officer said that he is also in the process of reaching out to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) so that the police can deal with the issue collaboratively.

“I am appealing to the NMS to consider working with the police so we can streamline the operations of traders and hawkers along Jogoo road and if possible relocate them to other trading areas,” he added.

The Nairobi County Government has in the past waged war with traders who had encroached on public space and public utilities, ordering for the demolition of the structures.

Due to the limited trading spaces in the designated markets, however, the traders troop back to the streets and roadsides. This has led to the frequent standoffs between the county authorities and the hawkers.

Related Topics
Nairobi Metropolitan Services Nairobi County Government
Share this story
Previous article
Kenyan sentenced to death by a Somali court over ties to terror group
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Sonko axed from Sh1 billion Ward Fund control
Sonko axed from Sh1 billion Ward Fund control

LATEST STORIES

Lissu rejects Tanzania elections as vote tallying underway
Lissu rejects Tanzania elections as vote tallying underway

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

1 day ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

9 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

11 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

22 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The DJ who keeps Uhuru on his feet

The DJ who keeps Uhuru on his feet
Stevens Muendo 3 hours ago
From cow dung to stone: Secrets of Kenya’s buildings

From cow dung to stone: Secrets of Kenya’s buildings
Peter Theuri 5 hours ago
Scramble for BBI goodies begins as groups lay plans

Scramble for BBI goodies begins as groups lay plans
Rawlings Otieno 6 hours ago
'Missing' landowners stall power line project

'Missing' landowners stall power line project
Macharia Kamau 13 hours ago

Read More

DPP to drop charges in Sh4.1b mall fraud case

Business News

DPP to drop charges in Sh4.1b mall fraud case

DPP to drop charges in Sh4.1b mall fraud case

Kenya Railways acquires trains to ease traffic jam in Nairobi

Business News

Kenya Railways acquires trains to ease traffic jam in Nairobi

Kenya Railways acquires trains to ease traffic jam in Nairobi

Merkel wants to close bars, gyms, restaurants to halt virus spread - draft

Business News

Merkel wants to close bars, gyms, restaurants to halt virus spread - draft

Merkel wants to close bars, gyms, restaurants to halt virus spread - draft

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.