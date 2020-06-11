×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Country's fish catch on the decline

By Antony Gitonga | October 5th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

The country’s fish catch from the Indian Ocean and main lakes is on the decline.

The Department of Fisheries said fish catch has dropped by over 20 per cent in the last 10 years due to overfishing and use of illegal fishing gear against a rising demand for fish. This has forced the country to import the delicacy.

To address this, the government has partnered with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (Ifad) in a Sh14 billion venture to support aquaculture farming.

The programme targeting 15 counties in Eastern, Central and Western Kenya is aimed at boosting economic activities among rural-based communities. The government will contribute Sh5 billion of the total venture cost while Ifad will give Sh6.7 billion in form of a loan. The balance will be raised by participating counties.

Aquaculture Business Development Programme National Coordinator Sammy Macharia said the programme will run for eight years. “It will also address issues of production and marketing, which have been major challenges to farmers,” he said.

Director of Planning in the department, Joseph Gatuma, said 50 per cent of the world fish production was from aquaculture, adding "we are working with partners to support farmers in aquaculture farming”.

Related Topics
Fish shortage
Share this story
Previous article
Hospitals hit by drug shortage
Next article
No property tussle for 4 heirs of man who served under Moi

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

State ‘prints’ Sh15b in one week to plug cash shortfall
State ‘prints’ Sh15b in one week to plug cash shortfall

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My child wasn’t lazy, just dyslexic

My child wasn’t lazy, just dyslexic
Yvonne Kawira Mutisya 6 minutes ago
The disturbing rise of colorectal cancer among the youth

The disturbing rise of colorectal cancer among the youth
Yvonne Kawira 6 minutes ago
How your choice of contraceptive could affect your sex drive

How your choice of contraceptive could affect your sex drive
Nancy Nzalambi 1 hour ago
What it took to dethrone Kipchoge

What it took to dethrone Kipchoge
Paul Ochieng and Gerald Lwande 9 hours ago

Read More

IATA calls for immediate lifting of travel restrictions in Africa

Business News

IATA calls for immediate lifting of travel restrictions in Africa

IATA calls for immediate lifting of travel restrictions in Africa

Investors turn to Mariakani for land deals

Business News

Investors turn to Mariakani for land deals

Investors turn to Mariakani for land deals

State agency sets up water bottling plant in Tana Delta

Business News

State agency sets up water bottling plant in Tana Delta

State agency sets up water bottling plant in Tana Delta

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.