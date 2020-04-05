Why street vendors belong in the modern city

SEE ALSO: Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19 the day she diedMany development programmes in low-income countries from the 1950s through the early 2000s sought to eradicate street vending. Local governments often took aggressive actions to remove street vendors from public spaces. Recently, however, many nations have embraced street commerce as a way to reduce poverty and boost marginal groups, especially poor women, from ethnic and racial minorities. As one example, since 2003 it has been illegal to remove street vendors from public spaces in Colombia without offering them compensation or guaranteed income-support programmes. Street vending offers many pluses for cities restarting after Covid-19 shutdowns. First, it can blunt some of the economic pains of the pandemic. Second, it can be configured to encourage social distancing more easily than the internal spaces of crowded shopping malls. Third, many cities are already being reconfigured and reimagined through steps such as widening sidewalks and creating traffic-free streets. These actions create more opportunities for street commerce.