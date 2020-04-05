';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

KQ ups ticket prices as it resumes flights

By Peter Theuri | July 16th 2020 at 08:00:00 GMT +0300

Director of Operations at Kenya Airways Paul Njoroge (right) presents Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o with a gift at Kisumu International Airport yesterday after the national carrier resumed flights to the lakeside town yesterday. [Denish Ochieng/ Standard]

Expect to pay more for local flights after Kenya Airways (KQ) increased ticket prices as the national carrier seeks to weather the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline yesterday resumed domestic flights after a prolonged absence from the skies following the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country in March.

Chief Executive Allan Kilavuka speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi said the pandemic has increased the cost of operations in terms of keeping passengers and staff safe.

It was, however, not immediately clear by what margin the ticket prices had gone up.  

SEE ALSO: BAT posts Sh2.5 billion after tax profit

“The cost of operation will go up because we are doing many things that we never used to do, such as wearing of personal protective equipment and sanitisation. The (passenger) demand is also not as high as it used to be. The volume has dropped and so the unit cost increases and as a result, the price will go up,” said Mr Kilavuka.

“On the one hand, we want to stimulate demand, so we will take that into account so that prices are not exorbitant. But on the other hand, we have to make sure that we cover our costs.”

The CEO flagged off flights to Mombasa and Kisumu yesterday, with the resumption of international flights slated for August.

He said the airline expects an upsurge in demand in the first few weeks due to the recently lifted travel restrictions in three counties, including Nairobi and Mombasa, before bookings tank.

As part of newly introduced safety measures, planes will be sanitised before take-off and after landing, while physical distancing and temperature screening of passengers at airports will also be enforced.

SEE ALSO: Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19 the day she died

Local flights will not serve meals to limit contact and movement within the aircraft.

Kilavuka said passengers who had booked tickets before Covid-19 halted flights had been given vouchers that will allow them fly at a later date.

Related Topics
Kenya Airways KQ Covid-19
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

First vaccine test in US 'revved up people’s immune systems'
First vaccine test in US 'revved up people’s immune systems'

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19 infections up by 421
Covid-19 infections up by 421

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why civil society has no reason to reject the BBI

Why civil society has no reason to reject the BBI
Church that survived three attacks strives to rise again

Church that survived three attacks strives to rise again
What’s on the menu? Hotels serve up deals to woo visitors

What’s on the menu? Hotels serve up deals to woo visitors
Jobs data shows Kibaki was corporate and Uhuru is a hustler’s president

Jobs data shows Kibaki was corporate and Uhuru is a hustler’s president

Read More

BAT posts Sh2.5 billion after tax profit

Business News

BAT posts Sh2.5 billion after tax profit

BAT posts Sh2.5 billion after tax profit
Ethiopia dam reservoir filling as talks with Egypt, Sudan stall

Business News

Ethiopia dam reservoir filling as talks with Egypt, Sudan stall

Ethiopia dam reservoir filling as talks with Egypt, Sudan stall
New mobile app to lift women

Business News

New mobile app to lift women

New mobile app to lift women

Treasury blamed for delay in Airtel-Telkom merger wrap-up

Business News

Treasury blamed for delay in Airtel-Telkom merger wrap-up

Treasury blamed for delay in Airtel-Telkom merger wrap-up
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.