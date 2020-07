The president of Emirates said the Middle Eastern airline is set to cut as many as 9,000 jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time the world’s biggest long-haul carrier has disclosed how many jobs will be lost. Prior to the crisis, Emirates had 60,000 staff. The global airline industry has been severely impacted by coronavirus, with activity all but grinding to a halt.

