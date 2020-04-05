KQ to resume domestic flights July 15

Kenya Airways (KQ) will resume its domestic flights on Wednesday following the lifting of local travel restrictions. The airline will fly twice daily to Mombasa and once to Kisumu as it continues to review the option of increasing frequencies as demand picks. Chief Executive Allan Kilavuka said the carrier’s priority continues to be the health and safety of passengers and staff.

“I want to thank our customers for giving us the opportunity to serve them and for trusting us to get them to their different destinations,” he said.