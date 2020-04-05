';
Operator: SGR passenger service to resume on Monday

By Wainaina Wambu | July 11th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

The Madaraka Express passenger service will resume operations on Monday after a hiatus due to the coronavirus-related movement restrictions.

Africa Star Railway Operation Company (Afristar), the operator of Madaraka Express, announced yesterday it would deploy 10 passenger coaches with a total one-way capacity of 600 passengers.

"The locomotive maintenance team has been conducting special inspection and maintenance on the five passenger locomotives to ensure they are safe and in good working condition," Afristar said.

"The passenger locomotives are subject to inspections every 10 days and monthly locomotive running tests."

The firm added that the resumption would initially begin with the departure of one train from Nairobi at 8am that will arrive in Mombasa at a quarter to 1pm. 

The train from Mombasa will leave at 1.55pm arriving in Nairobi at 6.40pm, so as to enable passengers travelling to their final destinations beat the 9pm curfew.

Kenya Railways will provide a Nairobi Commuter Rail Service train that will link the Nairobi SGR Terminus to the Nairobi CBD. This service shall run from Nairobi CBD to the SGR Terminus at 6.35am every morning, and from the SGR Terminus to Nairobi CBD at 6.50pm in the evening.

The operator noted that passenger numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic period will be dependent on customer demand and government directives.

"All passengers, staff and visitors shall maintain a physical distance of 1.5 meters while within the station. There shall be a minimum separation of one seat between passengers, at all times in the coaches to conform to social-distancing rules," Afristar said.

