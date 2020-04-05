SEE ALSO: The forgotten victims of Covid-19The firm added that the resumption would initially begin with the departure of one train from Nairobi at 8am that will arrive in Mombasa at a quarter to 1pm. The train from Mombasa will leave at 1.55pm arriving in Nairobi at 6.40pm, so as to enable passengers travelling to their final destinations beat the 9pm curfew. Kenya Railways will provide a Nairobi Commuter Rail Service train that will link the Nairobi SGR Terminus to the Nairobi CBD. This service shall run from Nairobi CBD to the SGR Terminus at 6.35am every morning, and from the SGR Terminus to Nairobi CBD at 6.50pm in the evening. The operator noted that passenger numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic period will be dependent on customer demand and government directives. "All passengers, staff and visitors shall maintain a physical distance of 1.5 meters while within the station. There shall be a minimum separation of one seat between passengers, at all times in the coaches to conform to social-distancing rules," Afristar said.