Bidco and Danish firm open juice production line in joint venture

By Wainaina Wambu | July 11th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

From left: Bidco team leader for beverages and snacks Tushar Mehta, Chairman Vimal Shah and Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina during the launch of the SunQuick fruit drink in Ruiru. [Courtesy]
Bidco Africa has, in a joint venture with Danish firm Co-Ro, opened a juice production line in Ruiru, Kiambu County. 

The new line will produce the SunQuick fruit drink concentrate aimed at the local and export market.

Co-Ro is a Danish manufacturer of fruit-based soft drinks, selling in over 80 countries globally. The two firms announced that the new product will trade under the name Bidcoro.

Speaking during the launch of the drink on Thursday, Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina said the government aims to support private sector players in rejuvenating the manufacturing sector.

“You can be certain you have a listening government. It is good to see one of the biggest corporates in East Africa leading an initiative geared towards the creation of more job opportunities,” Ms Maina said.

She also said local industries will be protected from unfair competition.

“Our upcoming industrialists can rest assured that they are now protected from unscrupulous trade practices,” Maina said. 

Bidcoro Chief Operations Officer Mads Burmester noted that Kenya’s improved ease of doing business will enable the subsidiary to export up to 90 per cent of its products to the rest of Africa.

“We had to move the production of this product from Mauritius to Kenya. This will open up a lot of avenues to empower our people and to positively contribute to the growth of our economy,” Ms Burmester said.

Bidco Chairman Vimal Shah emphasised the strides the industry has made towards ensuring competitiveness and being able to play among multinational peers.

“This is a mark of confidence. We are not looking back in our quest to inspire many with products that deliver value to consumers needs,” said Mr Shah.

