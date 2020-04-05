Indian firm Cipla will distribute remdesivir in Kenya, an antiviral drug that could be critical in the management of Covid-19. Cipla entered into an agreement with America’s Gilead Sciences, which owns the patent for the drug, granting it a licence to manufacture and distribute the drug in 127 countries, including Kenya. Remdesivir received the Emergency Use Authorisation for treating Covid-19 by the US Food and Drug Administration on May 1. "Cipla will make remdesivir available in Kenya at a significantly reduced price,” said Martin Sweeney, Commercial head of Cipla in Sub-Saharan Africa.