Drug that shortens recovery time for Covid-19 patients to be availed in Kenya

By Macharia Kamau | July 11th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Indian firm Cipla will distribute remdesivir in Kenya, an antiviral drug that could be critical in the management of Covid-19.

Cipla entered into an agreement with America’s Gilead Sciences, which owns the patent for the drug, granting it a licence to manufacture and distribute the drug in 127 countries, including Kenya.

Remdesivir received the Emergency Use Authorisation for treating Covid-19 by the US Food and Drug Administration on May 1. "Cipla will make remdesivir available in Kenya at a significantly reduced price,” said Martin Sweeney, Commercial head of Cipla in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Share this story

