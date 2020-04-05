Confirmed virus cases put heavy costs on companies

SEE ALSO: Maasai Mara team launches online photos auction to raise conservation fundUndergo tests "They have also undergone counselling and we continue to accord them all the necessary support to help them cope with the situation,” said the lender. “As soon as we become aware of any positive cases, we immediately identify those who work closely or may have interacted with the affected colleague and they go into self-quarantine and undergo the necessary tests.” In March, one staffer at Diamond Trust Bank’s Kilifi branch tested positive for Covid-19 prompting DTB Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Nasim Devji to announce that the branch had been shut and all staff in direct contact with the person sent into 14-day isolation. Hefty costs for containing Covid-19 outbreaks have now become a harsh reality for most firms. Companies will have to be adequately prepared to shut down to curb the spread.