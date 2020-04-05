SEE ALSO: More burden to already over taxed motorist as Treasury proposes new toll chargesRecoup investment The agency noted that the firm that will be selected will assist the parties in the management of the implementation of the project agreement signed between KeNHA and CRBC. CRBC will build the road under a PPP arrangement where in addition to doing the design, sourcing for financing and undertaking construction work, it will operate the road for 27 years to recoup its investment through collection of road tolls. It is the first major road project that is being undertaken through such a model. “The Nairobi Expressway will bring much needed relief to the traffic congestion in Nairobi. It will significantly reduce time spent on the road from two hours at rush hour to 10 to 15 minutes,” said KeNHA Director General Peter Mundinia. There has been uproar in the past when the government proposed to put up toll stations on roads, many feel that the taxes they pay should take care of construction and maintenance costs.
