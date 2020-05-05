Ministry mobilises senior state officials for tree planting in Nairobi

Ministry of Environment and Forestry PS Dr. Chris Kiptoo

Government principal secretaries will this week take advantage of long rains to plant trees in different parts of Nairobi County.To jumpstart the exercise, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry PS Dr Chris Kiptoo and his Housing and Urban Development counterpart led a tree planting activity at Mbagathi Way's T-Mall junction where 300 indigenous and ornament tree species were planted along a riparian land for restoration. This exercise is among a number of tree planting activities scheduled to take place during this week within Nairobi County where the MEF, through the office of the PS, has mobilised Principal Secretaries to champion tree growing at designated green spaces in the County. The tree-planting activities are geared towards enhancing engagement with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, and the Nairobi County Government in ensuring Nairobi contributes to the overall goal of attaining 10 per cent tree cover by the year 2022. Speaking at the sidelines of the tree planting, Dr Kiptoo pointed out that the Government has rolled out tree planting programs countrywide during this period, and emphasized the importance of engaging all stakeholders and Government institutions in tree planting activities. He urged Kenyans to plant trees, even while at home which will play a role in contributing to the Nation's Environment Agenda. The Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests, Mr Patrick Kariuki assured the PS that KFS is offering technical support, mobilisation, and expertise to ensure the success of all tree planting initiatives by the Government across the country.The long rains tree planting season marks an important period in the calendar of events for Kenya Forest Service.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

On Tuesday the Chief Conservator of Forests Julius Kamau hosted Prof. Collette Suda (Principal Secretary State Department of Gender) and Dr Kevit Desai (PS Ministry of East Africa Community) for a tree planting at Wangari Maathai Corner, in Karura forest. A total of 600 assorted indigenous trees were planted as part of the ongoing long rains tree planting activities rolled out across the country by the Government towards the achievement of a 10 per cent tree cover by 2022. The CCF underscored the importance of healing and conserving the environment through growing of trees since forests have proven a refuge for the population even at such times of the coronavirus pandemic. He called on for members of the public to take up tree growing in their farmlands, plots and compounds as a way of conserving the environment as well as for the benefit of livelihoods (fruit trees). The PSs emphasized the need to conserve forests for it's socioeconomic and environmental values and urged the public to support the efforts being put by the Service in ensuring the country is greener and a better place to live. Also present during the tree-planting were members of the Friends of Karura Forest Community Forest Association(FKF-CFA).

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.