It is the value, not the number of business hubs that counts
It is undeniable that hubs have greatly contributed to creation of superb entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems. They have accomplished this through holding networking events, training and ensuring constant social media interactions with concerned players. However, there is doubt in some quarters whether hubs have actually churned out profitable and sustainable startups. In fact, the sustainability of hubs themselves is also being questioned, reasonably so. Some of these hubs do not have a sustainable business model. They make their income by constantly writing grant proposals, begging for donations, charging rents to the incubated startups or training fees from the various training sessions they hold. They then stop being business incubators and become realtors and colleges.
This is unlike the desired scenario where the hubs should make their income from royalties and shareholder dividends from those startups that they have successfully incubated and transitioned into profitable enterprises. As a country we therefore need to proceed with caution and confirm that hubs are actually providing the benefits they were anticipated to provide initially. Let us not be excited by the high number of hubs but rather be more interested in the value of their output.
