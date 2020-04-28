Human Resources wake up to new coronavirus reality

Family Bank Head of Human Resources Elijah Kariuki.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on all sectors of the economy, the banking industry has not been spared. Financial Standard spoke to Family Bank Head of Human Resources Elijah Kariuki on how the lender is navigating through the crisis from a HR perspective.Banks have generally moved to the digital platforms to facilitate customer transactions. These services have been made accessible and free to encourage cashless transactions. Banks are also engaging their customers who have loan facilities with them and whose economic activities have been adversely affected for possible restructure of their loans. As banks, we are also engaging in corporate social responsibility activities to help Kenyans cope with the menace.

SEE ALSO: Shenanigans, dictionaries and getting perfect byte

HR departments more than ever before have now become conscious of the need to keep employees informed and motivated to ensure their productivity remains high. HR teams must ensure they provide the necessary tools for employees to work either from home or from zoned areas other than their usual office space. HR must now be the leaders on the use of technology for most of the activities in workplaces, such as self-service modules when it comes to leave applications and records, online performance management systems, online training and e-learning programmes, as well as online conferencing tools for workplace meetings. This way, we can keep track of their productivity.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

Staff working from home are often worried about what is happening and what might happen to their jobs, so constant communication to staff and reassurance will really help them cope with this menace, as well as remain motivated. Provision of performance tools for staff working from home and proper measurement metrics will also keep them engaged.

SEE ALSO: Greedy Priests are making christianity unpopular

It will be very critical because constant communication to clients is required at this time to ensure our clients are kept abreast with all that is happening. This will be facilitated by our staff, and hence the importance of HR managers to constantly liaise with communication teams to ensure communication going out to clients is accurate and from authorised sources only.Managers must ensure the provision of masks, gloves for the team handling money, sanitisers, clean water and soap to enhance personal hygiene in workplaces. They must also sensitise staff on social distancing and constantly keep their them informed for personal planning, and ensure that communication reaching employees is authentic and from the approved sources.For several years now, many organisations have debated in boardrooms on how to implement flexitime. This pandemic has accelerated that discussion and many workplaces will now have to adopt flexitime, as well as work-from-home arrangements.

SEE ALSO: How I mastered the art of failing forward

Many employers have now realised that people need not be enclosed in one place to work, but can work remotely and this has proven to be more cost-effective than having to lease office spaces, workstations and general workplace infrastructure for employees. Use of teleconferencing technology, such as Zoom, Skype, and BlueJeans, will no longer be viewed as a preserve of high tech organisations but necessary tools for all organisations that want to be efficient and cost-effective.

Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.