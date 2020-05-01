Jambojet Board appoints Karanja Ndegwa acting MD
Prior to joining Jambojet in 2014, he worked at Kenya Airways in different capacities, rising to the position of Manager - Revenue Accounting. He served as the Head of Finance at Jambojet, before being appointed the Chief Financial Officer of the airline in 2016. Mr. Ndegwa has been instrumental to Jambojet growth, setting up the finance organization during Jambojet's inception and has been involved in strategy development and implementation. His key strengths are in financial planning and reporting, airline business/commercial strategy, capacity building, strategic management and revenue management. He is taking over at a time when the airline has scaled down domestic and international operations following the effects of corona virus.
In addition to the cancellation of Uganda and Rwand flights, the low cost airline has also suspended its local flights. The cancellation followed an announcement by President Uhuru Kenyatta on the cessation of all movement by road, rail or air in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties for the next 21 days.
President Uhuru has declared Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties Covid-19 hotspots and banned movement and in out of them for the next 21 days. In his address to the nation on Monday evening, the President said that Nairobi accounted for 82 per cent of the total infections while the Coastal counties account for 14 per cent hence the order.
