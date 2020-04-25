Study: Jua Kali hurt most by pandemic
SEE ALSO: Jua Kali artisans seek survival in supply tenders to fight virusIt found that 13 per cent of respondents had lost jobs, 18 per cent were spending the money they had set aside for other things such as business and others have already moved from urban to rural areas in the hope that life is more bearable there. “Evidence has shown that workers who have some form of employment contracts are less susceptible to income shocks in the short run,” said the study report. Dished out
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.In addition, 83 per cent of the workers are yet to get any form of support. For those who have received support, most of it has been from the private sector (71 per cent) with non-profit organisations contributing 12 per cent. County governments have dished out 11 per cent of the aid, religious organisations seven per cent and national government two per cent. Most of the support is in form of protective equipment such as sanitisers, face masks, soap and water basins, and more of the aid (53 per cent) has gone to men than to women (47 per cent).
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.