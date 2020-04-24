Institute wants KRA to waive rental tax
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“We therefore ask members of public to ignore such remarks and the government to rein in on such elements to protect security rights as enshrined in the Constitution and law.” The battle between landlords and the Kenya Revenue Authority over payment of rental income tax has been raging, with the tax collector hot on the heels of dodgy defaulters. The institute, whose membership includes registered real estate agents and property managers, further said it supported dialogue between property owners and renters where waivers of rents, or renegotiation of terms, would be discussed. “It is worth noting that landlords, just like tenants, have been affected by the ongoing crisis. Property investment is a business like any other, with many owners relying on rents to meet their personal obligations,” said the ISK statement. “The investors include retirees, the elderly and pensioners.” In addition, it said, the property owners are expected to service their loans and mortgages among other obligations.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.