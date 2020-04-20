Tips to keep your hands clean and free of the Coronavirus

Sponsored Content

With COVID19 pandemic spreading across the globe, health experts have advised people to keep their hands clean, avoid touching their faces and stay at home. Now what happens when you are unable to stay at home and have minimal access to soap and water? Personally, I am a hand sanitizer girl, I always have a bottle in my bag wherever I am just in case I cannot access clean water and soap. This is mostly when I’m running errands or just out and about and need to quickly sanitize my hands keep myself germs free. However, with the current shortage of sanitizers in supermarkets due to impulse buying, my fear is that I will not have enough to sustain me during this time. Another issue that has come up is that the few hand sanitizers remaining for sale, a lot of people are overpricing to make ridiculous profits (so unfair by the way!) The government has issued an order that the supermarkets that overcharged their customers for hand sanitizers refund the money so that’s a relief.

SEE ALSO: China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported

Research has shown that among all precautionary measures you need to take to prevent yourself from catching and/ spreading the virus, the number 1 precautions is:Washing your hands with soap and water is very effective as the soap molecules break apart the chemical bonds in the virus, rendering it harmless. The trick when washing is to scrub thoroughly for about 20 seconds, ensuring that you scrub beneath the nails, the palms and back of the hands then rinse properly with clean, running water.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

This is also an equally effective protective measure. Now you may be wondering how this will help in protecting you from catching thevirus and here is how.

SEE ALSO: China confirms virus spreading between humans

Ensure your hands are not wet or sweaty as the sanitizer can get diluted and diminish the effectiveness.

Ensure that your hand sanitizer has alcohol- this is the main ingredient that destroys the viruses.

Rub the sanitizer for about 20 seconds ensuring to cover all parts of the hands to make sure it is effective.

The CDC recommends that the minimum alcohol percentage be at least 60% in every hand sanitizer for it to be effective.

If you cannot access water and soap, a hand sanitizer will do the trick just fine with the following steps;Seeing as there is a shortage of hand sanitizers in the supermarkets currently, we came across Sepit Hand sanitizer that is providing all the necessary requirements and is budget friendly. The sanitizer has 65% alcohol, meeting the minimum alcohol requirement by the CDC, which makes it very good and helpful in ensuring protection from the Coronavirus. Sepit hand sanitizer is available online https://bit.ly/2wQlacK and is going for Ksh. 475 for the 500ML bottle. You can place your order on the website and it will be delivered to the place most convenient for you. Stay safe and Sanitize!

Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.