Tips to keep your hands clean and free of the Coronavirus
Research has shown that among all precautionary measures you need to take to prevent yourself from catching and/ spreading the virus, the number 1 precautions is: Wash your hands with soap and water Washing your hands with soap and water is very effective as the soap molecules break apart the chemical bonds in the virus, rendering it harmless. The trick when washing is to scrub thoroughly for about 20 seconds, ensuring that you scrub beneath the nails, the palms and back of the hands then rinse properly with clean, running water.
This is also an equally effective protective measure. Now you may be wondering how this will help in protecting you from catching the COVID-19 virus and here is how.
If you cannot access water and soap, a hand sanitizer will do the trick just fine with the following steps;
- Ensure your hands are not wet or sweaty as the sanitizer can get diluted and diminish the effectiveness.
- Ensure that your hand sanitizer has alcohol- this is the main ingredient that destroys the viruses.
- Rub the sanitizer for about 20 seconds ensuring to cover all parts of the hands to make sure it is effective.
- The CDC recommends that the minimum alcohol percentage be at least 60% in every hand sanitizer for it to be effective.
