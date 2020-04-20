Companies’ output falls amid shortage of raw materials
SEE ALSO: Automatic elephant gates closing in on human-wildlife conflictWakiaga urged for government intervention in reducing barriers to allow easier importation of the much-needed raw and intermediate materials. “At this point, we need to make sure we support the industry as much as possible to continue to produce for the nation,” she told The Standard. Manufacturers are also facing stock-outs and an inability to meet clients’ orders.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The coronavirus pandemic was seen as a chance for the revival of local industries, but this has not happened. Kenya’s annual import bill stands at about Sh1.76 trillion, with China accounting for about 21 per cent of imports.
SEE ALSO: Kimanzi back in control, seeks lead Stars into Cecafa finalThis means that at least Sh377 billion worth of products may need to be sourced elsewhere or substituted by local production due to the disruption caused by the virus. Wakiaga noted that the delays in restoring full production in affected source markets will curtail Kenya’s efforts at building local economic resilience, especially in manufacturing.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.